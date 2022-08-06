Advertising costs out of the Office of the Governor are drawing concern from Sen. James Moylan, who said local funds are being spent on ads that "could be constituted" as political advertising.

Adelup has responded that the ads "are designed to provide information about vital government programs and services, including direct assistance programs."

"As with any advertisement campaign, the information is accompanied by graphics and, where appropriate, testimonials, to maximize its impact. Providing services to our people requires utilizing established marketing and messaging strategies to ensure the information is transmitted in an effective manner," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, told The Guam Daily Post.

Moylan, who is running to become the next Guam delegate to the U.S. Congress, submitted a Sunshine Act request to the governor's office July 25, wanting to know the cost of advertising purchased by funds "allotted to the Office of the Governor" from Jan. 1 to present day.

"Constituents have expressed their concerns on the increase of 'politically motivated' ads which are funded by taxpayers, thus it is important to understand what these costs entail, and if controls need to be established by the Guam Legislature," Moylan stated in his request.

The governor's office submitted its response July 29, providing pages of invoices from multiple media outlets and organizations. The Guam Daily Post is among the media outlets.

Moylan said Wednesday that his team is reviewing the documents.

"In regards to what we are seeing thus far, it is quite disturbing in how much in local funds are being spent on what could be constituted as 'political advertising,' and we simply would like to ask the governor to please stop it," Moylan said.

Some of the orders are advertisements for holidays and job fairs, while others are advertisements for COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and testing, various assistance programs and other matters.

"It's one thing to promote the Prugraman Salappe or how one can apply for it, but it's another to state that we paid out 'X' millions in the program, and have a picture of the candidates on the ad," Moylan said.