Adelup expects more federal funds to shore up GovGuam finances

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during a press conference on Monday, touted the reduction of the government’s deficit from $83 million in fiscal 2018 to $47.8 million in fiscal 2019 as recorded in a recently released government-wide audit.

A large portion of the deficit reduction, according to the audit of fiscal 2019, was due to the increase in Gross Receipts Tax rate and corresponding collections. The governor, in response to reporters’ questions, said she’s still not inclined to reverse the increase. The GRT increased from 4% to 5% a little over a year ago.

The governor called the deficit reduction a “promise kept” saying that one of her administration’s goals was to “reduce and eventually eliminate our General Fund Deficit.”

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration took office in 2019 three months into the fiscal 2019 fiscal year.

“After just nine months in office and thanks to the work of our fiscal discipline team, the General Fund deficit was cut nearly in half from $83.4 million to $47.8 million,” the governor stated, noting that revenue collections increased even after the Dave Santos Act was amended to increase the threshold before small businesses need to pay taxes.

According to the audit, the general fund reported revenues of $738 million, which increased by $22 million from the prior year because of the increased gross receipt tax rate. Collections increased by $45 million from the previous year’s collection of $270 million.

Optimistic

She said with respect to the current fiscal year, she’s expecting “about the same.”

“You’re seeing an increase of local and federal government spending,” she said.

According to the July Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report, the government’s revenue collections exceeded the projected collections of $675.3 million by $29.6 million, of 4.39%.

The governor’s fiscal team, which creates and submits the CRER on a quarterly basis, also projects a roughly $20.8 million surplus by the end of the fiscal year, which is September.

The governor attributes these increased revenues “as a result of great collection, … spending wisely and spending effectively.” She added that these were being done while “paying down our debt.”

"By 2021 and 2022, you will see also increased spending in military,” she said. I just spoke to the Secretary of Defense (on) Saturday and he had informed me that there is a concerted effort in every level of the armed forces and military defense to put more resources, more investment into this part of the Pacific because of their whole initiative on Pacific deterrence,” she stated. “So I expect more military spending, I expect more federal spending and so that’s going to help our cash flow. It’s going to help our revenues and I expect my team to continue with their very disciplined cost savings and be very sensitive to making sure cash is used effectively and productively.”

She said in fiscal year 2020, they’re looking at $1.5 billion from the federal government in pandemic-related assistance to Guam.

“In fiscal year 2021, I’m expecting that we’ll continue to see that and I’m expecting to see more military spending,” she said, noting that the military spending budget being discussed by Congress looks at increased funding.

“In 2022, I am very confident that our tourism will be given the opportunity to come back,” she said, though she didn’t say to what level.