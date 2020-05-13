Adelup explains decrease in COVID-19 briefings

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has held two COVID-19 daily briefings so far this month.

The press conferences, which allows the media to ask questions, and the community to watch and hear the responses as they are given, have not been held this week.

"There will be no press conference today. Thank you," governor's communications director Janela Carrera stated to the media on Monday and Tuesday via the COVID-19 press conference WhatApp group chat.

Leon Guerrero did provide a briefing on May 5 and 8. During the last briefing, she said the media events show her administration is transparent.

Governor's policy director Carlo Branch on Tuesday explained why they have since cut back on the daily briefings.

"In any disaster, when you shift from crisis response to crisis recovery, ... you see a shift in operational tempo. So, we will continue to have press conferences regularly. But, this week, I think you can notice we have issued several guidances on several different programs including (frequently asked questions) on the (Emergency Impact Payment)," Branch said, adding that they've also released "FAQs on the Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao, as well as trying to help people get through the reopening and the new normal."

Branch added, "Press conferences will occur on a regularly scheduled basis and we will likely publish those dates soon. This week has been focused on getting the thousands of checks in the mail, making sure people understood the differences between the local and federal programs and helping ensure everybody got as much access to as much help as possible."

The governor did provide a brief message on her Facebook page on Monday. She urged Guamanians to continue practicing social distancing. She also provided updates on federal help for residents.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there's been no word on whether the governor will hold a press briefing this week.

"I don't think it is strange to have an administration take a week to focus on making sure we implement the programs we have spent so much time talking about," Branch said.