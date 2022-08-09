Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has moved to access millions of dollars in broadband funding available for Guam from President Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this landmark funding measure was signed into law by the president in November.

"The governor’s action paves the way for our community to secure more than $25 million in federal funding to build needed broadband infrastructure and to expand internet access for working families," said infrastructure coordinator Tyrone Taitano.

In letters of intent submitted to the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Technology and Information Administration, or NTIA, Leon Guerrero laid out Guam's need for funding for both the Digital Equity Act and the Broadband Equity Access and Development programs.

Taitano explained, "Under the Digital Equity Act program, Guam will get $150,000 in planning funds, which will make it possible for our community to apply for funding for needs ranging from job training to providing access to digital devices like tablets and laptops."

In her letter to NTIA for the Digital Equity Act program, Leon Guerrero stated, "The Government of Guam plans to use Digital Equity Planning grant funds to develop a state Digital Equity Plan serving racial and ethnic minorities, nonprofit groups, education, anchor institutions and disadvantaged populations in our community. Our goal is to bridge the digital divide by creating opportunities for access to devices and robust broadband, awareness of services, digital literacy, workforce training, and securing access to software and online resources."

Taitano went on to explain that Leon Guerrero also wrote to NTIA laying claim to funding for Guam under the BEAD program.

"This program will net us $1.2 million in funding to enable us to map out the neighborhoods that are unserved or underserved in terms of their access to quality broadband," Taitano said. "With that information, we will then be able to address these needs with $25 million in broadband infrastructure funding already reserved for Guam."

In response, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson wrote to Leon Guerrero, stating, “Your partnership with NTIA and the Department of Commerce is exciting, and we look forward to working with you to connect everyone in America to affordable and reliable high-speed internet.”

In addition to improving broadband service and access, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has another goal for its broadband program, according to Taitano.

"One of the governor's key diversification targets for our economy is in information technology. Our objective is to leverage this broadband investment to foster new IT enterprises and create more private sector jobs,” he said.

"We have here a great opportunity to improve the lives of working families and aid in Guam's economic recovery."

Taitano heads the Office of Infrastructure Policy and Development, which is the agency designated to receive the broadband funding provided to Guam under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.