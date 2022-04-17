The administration is revisiting a long-discussed proposal to mount cameras at traffic lights to help deter those running red lights, speeding and other traffic violations.

These cameras will help "get traffic infractions and speeding down," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.

"And although we have sent legislation before, I think in the next few weeks we will again try and restart our effort to try and get the Legislature to take a look at this strategy to try and promote safety and get everybody to drive (at the) speed limit to comply with safety laws," Tenorio said during Friday afternoon's signing of a proclamation declaring April 2022 as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In 2016, then Sen. Jim Espaldon introduced a bill seeking to authorize the Department of Public Works to contract with a private business to install, operate, process notices, administer and maintain a system of cameras that will document primarily red-light violations and automatically issue tickets and fines to the vehicle owners.

DPW Director Vince Arriola, who also spoke about distracted driving on Friday at the proclamation signing, acknowledged the idea of revisiting the proposal to install traffic cameras.

Meanwhile, some states have started working to ban red-light cameras. Those who support the ban generally argue that the use of these cameras violates due process and may ticket the owner of the vehicle without anyone confirming whether that person was driving the vehicle at the time of the alleged traffic infraction.

Those who support the use of the cameras cited studies showing that these cameras can cut down the number of fatal crashes.

On Guam, the government and the Insurance Association of Guam are leading the April observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

They are promoting the "Heads Up Guam" campaign, meant to encourage drivers to keep their heads up and to keep their eyes on the road while driving to keep the roads safe for everyone.

Government officials also announced the start of the "U Drive. U Text. U Pay," program, wherein law enforcement will stop and issue citation tickets to anyone caught looking at their phone or drinking coffee while driving.

Tenorio said that since April 9, there's been increased local law enforcement efforts to promote highway safety.

"Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on our roads while drivers texting behind the wheel," he said.

Other distractions include talking on the phone, drinking their coffee, applying makeup or changing a radio station or working the bluetooth in one's car while driving, Tenorio and DPW's Arriola said.

"By driving distracted, you are robbing yourself of seconds that you may need to avoid a close call or deadly crash," Tenorio said.

Officials said April, as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, is a good time to regroup and take responsibility for the choices people make when they're on the road.

"Pay attention. You are operating a motor vehicle that weighs well over 3,000 pounds. And you are also responsible for not just yourself and the passengers in your car but also the other drivers around you," Arriola said.

Officials urged everyone to help reduce traffic crashes caused by distracted driving, and ultimately prevent injuries and deaths.