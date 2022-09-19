In response to concerns that public school campuses will need to close due to unsafe conditions, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office is advocating the Guam Department of Education utilize available federal funds to make needed repairs.

Francis Santos, GDOE acting superintendent, recently shared in a speech before the Rotary Club of Guam that it's possible certain schools will have to be shut down, citing safety concerns.

Santos declined to share which schools were being considered for closure when questioned by The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The governor has maintained close communication with the acting superintendent since his appointment,” said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Leon Guerrero's communications director. “Their mutual priority is ensuring that all students and staff have a safe learning environment and that education goes uninterrupted. DOE has federal money available toward school repair.”

GDOE received $239.4 million through American Rescue Plan funds, a congressional pandemic aid package. Most of the money made available through the program can be used for capital improvement projects, according to Adelup.

A presentation is forthcoming on how GDOE plans to address the matter, Paco-San Agustin said.

“The acting superintendent will be presenting a plan to address the concerns,” she said in a statement to the Post.

Photos and videos displaying leaks and ceiling cracks among some of the public schools under GDOE continue to spread widely on social media, including images of pieces of a concrete ceiling breaking off at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School a few days after an earthquake.

Efforts to support GDOE are ongoing, Paco-San Agustin noted.

“In the meantime, every agency within this administration is instructed to help GDOE wherever possible and aid the acting superintendent as he may require,” she concluded.

During his speech to Rotarians, Santos said "every single school in our system" has issues with roofing, and went on to say that two campuses face "serious structural issues."

"And we are more than likely going to shut them down and have to move these kids around," Santos said, without disclosing to which schools he was referring.