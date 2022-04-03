The Leon Guerrero administration is confident it can maintain its preferred timeline to pay out tax refunds, even after congressional pandemic aid that has bolstered local government revenue ends.

“The pace of refund payments has nothing to do with pandemic funds,” Bertha Duenas, the governor’s chief fiscal adviser told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Adelup was responding to questions to clarify an announced “goal” to pay out tax refunds for returns filed without errors “within one month, to no more than six weeks from the date of filing.

“Since the permanent injunction in 2013, the government has only managed to pay within the six months ordered by the District Court. This administration has closed that gap to within six weeks,” Duenas said, referencing a legal mandate imposed on the local government following a landmark lawsuit over delayed payments of tax refunds in the past.

Paying down an accumulated deficit, and managing to shift allowable expenses to federal grants has contributed to a quicker pace in paying out the obligations, according to the fiscal adviser, who said the wait times facing residents has improved “dramatically” during Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s term.

The government of Guam announced the first payments of 2021 tax refunds on Feb. 25, and since then have detailed more than $40.7 million in payments.

“The refund payments catch-up (that was) accomplished in the last 3 years was the direct result of prioritization and effective cash management. No pandemic funds were used for refund purposes as it is not an allowable cost,” Duenas said. “The overall improved fiscal health of the government, and its correlation with closing the gap on refund payments, were all the direct result of strict fiscal discipline across the government.”

Since paying refunds aren’t reliant on congressional bailouts, the four- to six-week time frame is sustainable, Duenas told the Post. Other sources of federal funds, however, will be used to help bolster how soon and how many refunds are paid out.

About $56 million to fund the cost of paying the federal Earned Income Tax Credit begins this year, and will continue to be provided annually by Congress. An additional $93 million in child tax credit funds, to pay for one-time or temporary increases in benefits, has also been paid out, or is in the process of being paid out.

As of March 24, refunds for returns filed on or before Feb. 10 have been paid, and because there isn’t a large gap to the last date paid, Duenas believes a large pot of funds will not need to be managed or earmarked going forward.

“Refunds are paid weekly and, because GovGuam is within one month to 6 weeks, it is managed within the weekly cash flow, to a mere 6 weeks out. There is no need for any special reserves into any distant future,” she said.

Duenas advises that each year going forward, the government’s annual budget could “simply adjust” the estimate for how much a year’s worth of tax refunds will be. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, she said, “there is no reason why refunds cannot be a sustainable cost and continue to be timely paid, especially with EITC now fully advanced as a permanent policy.”

“Understandably, it is hard to grasp the concept that GovGuam is caught up after being behind for so long! Nor can one easily grasp how this catch up resulted from the government's overall improved fiscal health! But one thing is for sure and that is GovGuam is in a much better place financially compared to 3 years ago,” Duneas stated. “Deficit elimination at the same time that refunds are being paid on time is a combination never before seen!”

According to the latest consolidated revenue and expenditure report from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, as of the end of February, taxes collected for the government of Guam’s general fund amounted to $367.2 million, which is $31.7 million above collections during the same time frame last year, and $60.9 million above the current budget’s projections.