Adelup: Gaming machine licenses not renewed

Licenses for about 1,200 electronic gaming devices local courts ruled were illegally granted have not been renewed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

According to governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the Leon Guerrero administration began its policy not to move forward with approving the operations of the machines when the Guam Superior Court ruled in March 2020 the licenses were illegally issued. After the Supreme Court of Guam affirmed the lower court's ruling, the licenses were voided.

“They are illegal,” Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post when reached for comment following Tuesday’s Supreme Court opinion that upheld last year’s prior ruling. “DRT had stopped issuing licenses under the disputed regulations when the Superior Court issued its decision and did not take a position in the appeal.”

Paco-San Agustin did not clarify when the government will begin enforcing the voided licenses, including seizing any illegal machines, or what enforcement has been executed on machines with expired licenses.

Guam law spells out the process in which officers can take possession of electronic machines or other devices used to conduct what local law defines as sweepstakes.

“Upon a determination by the Department of Revenue and Taxation or the Attorney General that probable cause exists to believe that any electronic machine or device is being operated or is intended to be operated to conduct a sweepstakes or promote a sweepstakes in violation of (applicable local law), the electronic machine or device shall be subject to immediate seizure by law enforcement officials from (DRT), the Guam Police Department, or the Office of the Attorney General,” a relevant portion of Title 9 of the Guam Code annotated prescribes.

Seizures, if any are to occur, won’t necessarily be immediate, however.

The OAG has confirmed that as part of the standard appellate process, there is a window for the Supreme Court to receive a request to reconsider its opinion. Any enforcement activity would await this time frame, similar to trial court motions to reconsider judicial rulings.

Not all electronic gaming devices are considered illegal now. The 1,200 or so machines covered by the 13-year-long case come from a number of specific brands including Liberty and Uncle Sam.

Local law does permit other, specific electronic gaming and amusement devices to operate locally, including:

• Pinball, pachinko or similar machines.

• Multiple-coin pinball machines.

• Coin-activated phonograph or music-producing machines.

• Coin-activated “kiddie” rides.

• Coin-activated video amusement devices designed for the use of children.

• Symbolic amusement machines.

• Video horse or greyhound race machines.

Video horse racing machines are found alongside Liberty and other now-illegal devices in local game rooms.

Machines allowed by law can be licensed with mandatory annual fees, provided they are not set “to make progressive or automatic payouts” and if they are not covered under a ban on gambling devices in local law.

Under that definition, banned gambling devices include “any slot machines, video poker machines and other machines or devices which afford the opportunity of winnings, payouts, malfunction refunds to the player, or giving the player or user anything of value under any guise or form based partially or completely upon chance.”

Any person found guilty of importing or manufacturing these devices can face a five-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine per gambling device. Any person in possession of an illegal gambling device can be jailed for up to a year, and be fined $1,000 per device.