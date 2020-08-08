The last few days have seen significant spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases on Guam, just about 10 days before the beginning of the school year.

If the administration believes a delay on opening day is "in the works," officials will relay that information to education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Friday. But as of now, she said, the administration is following the superintendent's recommendation and plan.

School year 2020-2021 for the Guam Department of Education is set to begin on Aug. 17. The governor closed schools in mid-March; however, in mid-July, she authorized schools to open subject to approval of reopening plans.

"The critical component here is that parents have a choice," Lt. Gov Josh Tenorio stated during a press conference Friday, referring to the at-home, online and traditional learning model options that GDOE developed for parents and students. "In some of the jurisdictions where you see lawsuits looming, they made decisions that forced schools to open with face-to-face instruction ... We follow the lead of the superintendent of education but ... verification will be based on how Public Health and DOE demonstrate to us all the different ways we can maintain the safety and security of our students."

Regardless of whether there will be any change to the school year calendar, teachers had begun reporting to schools on Friday for the first day of professional development. In addition to orientation and setting up classrooms, teachers received some basic supplies - a starter kit, as described by Luis P. Middle School Principal Agnes Guerrero.

The kit at Guerrero's school contained some student supplies and cleaning materials, but a new addition this year are 3-D printed face shields, generously donated by teacher Juvy Cariño.

"She had made all the face shields," Guerrero said. "We have about 130, but I know she said she's going to make more. So each of our employees will have at least a pair, a set to start the year."

The supplies in these kits were paid using the local Salappe Prinsepat funding source. GDOE was awarded about $41 million in federal money, to share with private and charter schools, for the purchase of safety supplies and for distance learning initiatives. Those supplies have not come yet, but are anticipated next week, another factor into whether the school year will start on Aug. 17.

Maryleah Pervez, teacher at Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School, had come in to prepare her classroom on Friday.

"As you can see, we have the 6 feet social distancing, very minimal personal items. It still looks like a classroom but at the same time, we're adhering to the guidelines," Pervez said.