Guam needs to create a local unemployment insurance program, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during her third State of the Island address Monday.

Her address was delivered almost a year into a pandemic that has crippled Guam's economy and left nearly 30,000 Guamanians either jobless or working fewer hours. Prior to the pandemic, Guam did not have an unemployment program. Unlike other jurisdictions in the mainland, the Department of Labor had to create an unemployment program to flow federal help into the hands of local residents who suddenly lost their jobs or had smaller paychecks.

“With the right local law in place, I believe Guam can fund its own unemployment trust,” the governor said on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said their goal is to establish a local, fully-vested unemployment insurance program in two to three years.

This will be done in phases. The first would creating a local unemployment statute "that has broad-based support throughout the community.”

“The fundamentals of this statute will be built on the existing program we are presently operating under federal authority," Paco-San Agustin said.

The program must also include a phase-in period that would allow an unemployment trust to collect funds sufficient to cover claims, she said.

"However, we can shorten the phase-in period if we get immediate access to the same federal loans used to backstop unemployment programs around the country," Paco-San Agustin said.

In her address, the governor noted that Guam could fund the trust by securing no-interest federal loans, offset entirely by amounts owed to the island in Compact Impact debt.

"We know that is plausible because it has already been a matter of public law. A provision in U.S. Public Law 108-188 authorizes the president, at the request of the governors of Guam and the CNMI, to release, reduce, or waive, in whole, or in part, any amounts owed by the government of Guam to the United States government as an offset for previously accrued and un-reimbursed Compact Impact costs," Paco-San Agustin said.

The governor's administration has been working with Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas on legislation that would allow for the use of Compact Impact debt as an offset for programs such as unemployment insurance, she said.

Under the Compact of Free Association agreements, citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau - the freely associated states - are allowed to live and work in the United States without immigration restrictions.

Compact Impact funds are meant to help defray government costs associated with hosting FAS migrants and the demands placed on health, education and social services.

However, GovGuam has repeatedly argued that it is not compensated enough to cover the actual impact of hosting the migrant populations. But the federal government has also commented that Compact Impact reporting from Guam and other jurisdictions host to compact migrants is unreliable.

The federal government's debt to Guam for all costs associated with hosting FAS migrants is estimated by GovGuam officials at more than $1 billion.

How much the island would need for - and whether the estimated Compact Impact debt is sufficient to cover - the unemployment program is contingent on benefits intended to be provided, and the number of claims filed in a normal year.

"We know that at our island’s lowest economic point during our struggle with the COVID-19 approximately 30,000 claims were covered by nearly $1.4 billion," Paco-San Agustin said.