Adelup: GovGuam accumulated deficit nearly eliminated

Adelup has reported that more than $46 million of surplus in the General Fund from fiscal year 2020 has reduced the government of Guam accumulated deficit down to about $1.5 million. The announcement follows a similar report last year, when Adelup announced that the accumulated deficit of $83 million had been reduced by about $35 million thanks to an increase in net assets and a decrease in liabilities.

"As I stated in my first year in office, our island was in a period of transition. Whatever conditions our administration inherited, we promised to move forward. To almost completely eliminate the deficit of over $83 million is a direct result of our commitment to fiscal discipline," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a release.

"Even through a pandemic and a devastating economic landscape that shut down our tourism industry, we continue to stabilize our finances and sustain our island with the support of federal and local dollars. Now, we continue to push forward in our pledge—to protect our people, to restore our economy, and to improve the quality of life for all those who call Guam home," she added.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio similarly stated that fiscal discipline will continue to be the hallmark of the current administration.

The Adelup press release added that recent Business Privilege Tax refinancing, which will produce $63 million in debt service savings, and an upgrade of Moody's ratings from "negative" to "stable" are attributable to financial performance improvements and careful financial management.

The announcement is based on unaudited financial statements for the end of fiscal 2020. A final report will come from the Office of Public Accountability.