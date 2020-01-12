Adelup, GPD plan for more cops by end of year

A larger police force is what Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio hopes to have by the end of this year.

"Barring any retirements, resignations or other types of separations, we should be closer to 400 officers by the end of 2020," said Ignacio. "We understand the community wants a good police presence and deserves a good police department to respond to its needs. But taking into account the lack of police officers in the field, we realize we need to bring the number of police officers back up to better respond to the needs of the community."

The Leon Guerrero administration recently announced its plan to hire 100 more police officers this year.

The idea came from a series of public safety town hall meetings and the results of a public perception survey on police activities.

"The very common theme (in the survey) is the lack of police officers, the lack of police presence in their communities and the lack of engagement between the police and the community," Ignacio said. "We've come to a point where we've lost quite a few number of police officers."

The chief admits the personnel within GPD's divisions have shrunk drastically. He said the Criminal Investigation Division alone had 24 officers assigned when he worked there in the 1990s. That number has since dropped to less than half.

Recruiting officers

Ignacio said 22 police recruits are set to graduate and hit the streets in late February, while 19 new applicants are undergoing background checks. He said GPD is also working with the Department of Administration to get a supplemental list to continue to recruit more police officers.

Among the public safety plans is a proposal to build a command center in Yigo.

"The capacity to serve the people in the north, the population far exceeds the number of officers we have up there," Ignacio said. "But we also realized there are other areas of the island that need to be served and will benefit from the increase of police presence."

Although the expected growth is a plus for GPD, Ignacio admits it still won't be enough, but "it's a start," he said. "We got to try to make a difference in our community. At the end of the day, we all have a collective responsibility to make our community safe."