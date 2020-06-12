As early as April, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's team had supplied many of the candidates to fill the positions needed to run the federally funded unemployment aid program.

The Guam Department of Labor did not advertise the 31 positions needed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Email exchanges show Adelup sent applicants' resumés to the Department of Administration and GDOL.

These are based on documents The Guam Daily Post obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

As of Thursday, the PUA program received nearly 16,000 initial unemployment claims out of almost 26,600 workers deemed directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Labor did not advertise the 31 positions because the island was in the middle of quarantine and the program needed to be set up expeditiously.

Labor looked at its job-seeking clients that came through the American Job Center and those that registered on hireguam.com.

Dell'Isola said he also reached out to the governor's office to widen the pool of applicants.

Carlo Branch, the governor's policy director, on Thursday said the administration had a pool of applications when the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio transition team made a public announcement in November 2018 inviting anyone interested in applying for jobs to submit their applications.

Branch said they reached into that stack of applicants "in order to get this system up and running as quickly as possible" and in the middle of a pandemic.

While a pool of applicants was provided, Branch said it was still up to Labor and DOA to evaluate whether the persons were qualified for the positions needed.

The agency hasn't yet started paying out unemployment aid. To date, 26,074 of Guam's workers were laid off, furloughed and got pay cuts because of the pandemic, though Labor officials have estimated that number will be more like 38,000. There are 15,234 Guamanians who have filed initial unemployment claims.

The Republican Party of Guam has accused the Democrat administration of turning the unemployment assistance program into a "political dumping ground" for its supporters.

26 of 31

Only 26 of the 31 positions have so far been filled, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program manager, filled by Kathleen Peredo, who transitioned from being a Labor special project coordinator.

Dell'Isola had said he tapped Peredo because he believes she has the capability to run the program.

The assistant program manager post was not filled, while four are currently going through the hiring process.

Based on requested documents, the following were hired specifically for the PUA program, along with their annual base salary:

1. Aguigui, Mylecia, customer service representative, $26,520 annual salary, effective May 11

2. Agulto, Margaret, administrative assistant, $31,076, May 12

3. Camacho, Adrian, customer service representative, $26,520, June 1

4. Camacho, Alexandra, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

5. Camacho, Destiny-Jo, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

6. Cepeda, Stephanie, administrative assistant, $31,076, May 25

7. Clark, Myah Francine, employment development worker II, $31,076, May 11

8. Cruz, Larissa, employment development worker II, $31,076, May 11

9. Dela Cruz, Audre, employment development worker II, $31,076, May 11

10. Duenas, Michael, administrative assistant, $31,076, May 11

11. Escrupulo, Ewalani, employment development worker I, $26,520, May 25

12. Herrera, Davida, employment development worker I, $26,520, May 11

13. Mafnas, Madison, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

14. McDonald, Keandra, employment development worker II, $31,076, May 11

15. Mendiola, Tania, customer service representative, $26,520, May 25

16. Pangelinan, Jenalyn, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

17. Peredo, Kathleen, special project coordinator, $61,796, April 13

18. Pinaula, Marlene, administrative assistant, $31,076, May 11

19. Quinata, Camille, administrative assistant, $31,076, May 11

20. Rabon, Tony, employee development worker II, $31,076, May 11

21. Salazar, Chanel, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

22. Stone, Kristi, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

23. Surber, Keith, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

24. Terlaje, Jodeci, employment development worker II, $31,076, May 11

25. Torres, Samantha, customer service representative, $26,520, May 11

26. Toves, Pamela, customer service representative, $26,520, May 25

Peredo's job title as special project coordinator remains the same as she transitions from an unclassified government of Guam position to a federal unclassified position for a program that had not yet been created, Dell'Isola said.

The director also said employees Noah Peredo and Catrina Contreras are not part of the PUA project. Their names were included in an earlier list of new or transitioned personnel but DOL provided the clarification this week.

Salary hike

Guam Labor's PUA hiring plan submitted to the U.S. Department of Labor includes the hiring of 31 personnel for $2.7 million.

Guam Labor's budget includes a $116,570 salary and $47,246 in benefits for a project manager for 18 months. The benefits include retirement and health insurance plus a room for overtime when needed.

The proposed base salary alone is about $77,700 a year, which is higher than Kathleen Peredo's actual base salary of $61,796 a year, despite this week's pay adjustment.

"The idea she's getting paid $160,000 is asinine," Branch said, adding that it's either "bad political math" or "improper spin."

A notice of personnel action dated June 9, 2020, shows a $5,528 pay adjustment for Kathleen Peredo, effective April 13.

Peredo's salary increased from $56,268 a year or $27.05 an hour to $61,796 or $29.71 an hour.

Guam Labor asked for a $924 million budget for the PUA program. U.S. Labor approved the initial $276 million funding, which GovGuam can draw from when it's ready to pay out the unemployment claims.

Getting one's attention

During the hiring process for the PUA program positions, Adelup executive management director Lynette Muna asked DOA to do a number of applicant profiles. Muna also sent resumés and other personnel documents to DOA for the PUA program hiring.

Other Adelup officials cc'd in emails about the hiring were Jon Junior Calvo and Stephanie Flores.

One of the emails in May from Muna bore the subject line, "Re: Referred by the Lieutenant Governor."

Branch said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio didn't have a direct role in recommending individual hires for the program but his office knew of a qualified applicant who may be interested in the job.

To make sure they get the person's attention, Tenorio's office sent an email with the subject line "Re: Referred by the Lieutenant Governor," Branch said.