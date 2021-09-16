Adelup: In-person learning can start on Monday; schools to determine readiness and opening dates

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2021-23, authorizing schools to resume in-person learning, as well as school sports, as early as Monday if they're ready to do so.

“We recognize that not every school community will be ready to resume in-person learning, which is why this Executive Order provides the flexibility for those who have implemented all the safety protocols necessary to keep our students safe,” Leon Guerrero said.

“Evidence shows us that schools can open safely if school-aged children are surrounded by vaccinated persons. We can create a safe haven and ultimately a safe learning environment for our children, but it will take a community committed to proven mitigation measures.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said children's academic, social, and mental health development relies on their educational opportunities and engagement with their teachers and fellow students.

"The evidence demonstrates how remote learning can be detrimental to the education of our students and this simple allowance will pave a stable path for them to continue their schooling and prevent any prolonged learning curves.”

Health officials noted that in August, Guam's COVID-19 cases spiked to new levels, including consecutive days and weeks recently with new cases in the three digits, surpassing not just the 100-mark count but even the 300 new cases in one day.

Among those new cases are a growing number of children getting COVID-19 in comparison to last year. Some have attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases among children to the delta variant, which is more highly transmittable and seems to effect more young people than the earlier strains of the SARS-CoV-2.

At least one local doctor has said he's seeing more COVID-19 patients who are 17 and younger - even children as young as infants and toddlers.

And while officials continue to point out that people who are vaccinated are less likely to get sick to the point of requiring hospitalization or even death, there were parents who were fearful for their children's safety.

But also children who can't get vaccinated because they're younger than 12 - which is the youngest that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized for just one COVID-19 vaccine - Pfizer.

It's unclear from Adelup's press release, Thursday night, whether students whose parents prefer to keep them at home, will be allowed to continue online learning, or what other options will be available to them.

According to Adelup, schools will work closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to develop testing and screening plans to help guard against transmission of the COVID-19 in schools.

Additionally, extracurricular activities and sports will be permitted to resume operations, including competitions, the press release states. However, they will do so subject to gathering limitations, social distancing, and vaccine or testing requirements.