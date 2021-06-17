Adelup: Include Guam in federal minimum wage for contractors

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has written to the Biden administration seeking the island's inclusion in a new, higher minimum wage for federal contractors.

The rate went up to $15 an hour in a presidential executive order last month, but according to the governor in a letter to Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh, rules put out by the agency do not extend the mandate to Guam. Federally funded construction projects have been a reliable source of economic activity, proceeding mostly undisturbed through the pandemic compared to other private industries reliant on tourism, like hospitality and retail.

Since the U.S. Department of Labor has until Nov. 24 to issue new regulations, Leon Guerrero is officially requesting the change to include Guam.

"The application of Executive Order 14026 to Guam will improve the livelihoods of federal contractors in Guam and bolster our economy as we move toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote. "The new rate, if applied to Guam, will improve worker productivity and promote higher work standards by recognizing the efforts of workers and promoting morale. We have the opportunity to help lift up the workers who are vital to the operations of the federal government."