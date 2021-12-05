A breakdown of projects that are a part of a major spending initiative from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero add up to $1.9 billion, according to officials.

The figures were provided to The Guam Daily Post by Tyrone Taitano, director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, over the weekend after repeated requests since Investment para Hamyo was unveiled last week.

The lion’s share of the investments are coming from federal grants and congressional aid packages prior to the American Rescue Plan. Collectively accounted for as “other federal funds” in the document released by Taitano, these monies add up to more than $1 billion.

Other funding sources include:

• American Rescue Plan funds for Guam: $569.9 million.

• Local funds: $142.5 million.

• Tax credits and loan guarantees: $78 million.

• Bonds: $51 million.

• Department of Defense: $47.3 million.

These figures, however, appear to commingle completed projects and initiatives that began long before the plan was rolled out last Tuesday, like advanced child tax credits already being mailed to parents who did not opt out of the program, and the direct aid program known as All RISE, which was processed and paid in September.

Taitano told the Post that these items were included because this plan actually started before its launch, and so officials could provide a full accounting of congressional bailouts.

“Investment para Hamyo did not begin (last) Tuesday. It was part of the governor’s overall strategy to rally all the resources of the government of Guam – in terms of bond money, in terms of federal grants, and yes, the ARP allocation that was immediately available to the governor,” he said. “Because there was attention to the ARP allocation, that’s why you have references to things that have already been announced … one of the main reasons why that was done is because of the issue of transparency. If it was just a presentation of all the stuff moving forward, then we would have easily had questions about the balance,” he said.

Some of the investments aren’t necessarily tied to cash either, he said. Tax credits and loan guarantees for construction projects are part of the governor’s plan.

Revenue tied to the island’s cannabis industry, which has yet to be stood up fully, is also accounted for in Investment para Hamyo.

“This is not a spending plan. This is an investment plan. The issue was not ‘how to spend the money,’ but how to get the best bang for the buck to actually achieve our larger goals. And for that reason, that’s why other things other than the ARP are folded into this,” he said.

The 10 highest investments listed in the document provided by Adelup are:

• $397 million in federal funds for public schools.

• $194.1 million in ARP funds for a new Guam Memorial Hospital.

• $183 million in federal funds for the airport’s terminal, fire and rescue department and runway.

• $130 million in federal funds for the Department of Public Health and Social Services to support child care.

• $93.5 million in federal funds for expanded child tax credits.

• $66 million in tax credits for the construction of affordable housing.

• $50 million in local cannabis revenue to be used for improvements to Tumon infrastructure.

• $50 million in federal funds for emergency rental assistance.

• $45 million in bond revenue to improve the Port Authority of Guam’s wharfs, piers, roads and buildings.

• $43.6 million in federal highway fund projects.

“Investment para Hamyo defined the framework, and what we’re focusing on. Every community has a broad spectrum of interests, and it’s meant to hone in on those interests ranging from the environment to education. But if you take a look at this framework, it concentrates on principally on two things: green economic growth and helping working families,” Taitano said.

Taitano said the plan is fluid, and can grow to incorporate upcoming federal aid like $193 million in infrastructure funding recently enacted by Congress and the president.

The infrastructure package funds aim to address roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways, as well as improving broadband infrastructure and the electric grid and water system.