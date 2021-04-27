Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines will be administered by the Guam National Guard starting Wednesday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Its use resumes just a few days before the governor's May 1 deadline to fully vaccinate 50% or 62,500 age-eligible residents to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine will easily surpass the Path to Half goal. It's now at about 61,000.

Guam ordered 8,500 additional doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the single-dose vaccine's use while they investigated the vaccine's link to an extremely rare blood-clotting disorder.

CDC and FDA later said they have confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, and its use should resume in the United States.

Prior to the pause, 406 Guam residents received the single-dose vaccine.

At least 200 doses of the vaccine will be made available on Wednesday, Paco-San Agustin said. More information is expected to be released once the Joint Information Center releases its latest nightly report.

Most Guam residents have been vaccinated using the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

