Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio today released their proposals for helping to make the island safer, including extending the ban on the sale of alcohol – except for weekends and holidays – and holding parents criminally liable for the illegal acts of their minor children.

The plan was released after the administration held six different community meetings on public safety.

Here are parts of the plan:

Hire 100 more police officers

On the first day of the administration, it stated, the Guam Police Department had just 289 uniformed police officers – the lowest number in at least a decade.

The governor said she has directed the Department of Administration, the Guam Police Department and the administration's fiscal team to recruit, train and deploy 100 new police officers by the end of the year.

Build a police precinct in Yigo

Currently, the Dededo Precinct covers both Yigo and Dededo. This means that, on any given shift, only eight officers cover a population of 74,000 people, the administration stated.

School safety partnership

Guam Homeland Security will be working with the Guam Department of Education to assess and strategically place cameras in schools to deter vandals and prevent vandalism, Tenorio said.

Automated traffic enforcement

The administration will seek passage of legislation for an automated island-wide traffic enforcement system.

100% digital screening of all containers entering the seaport

"Technology can help keep drugs, and other contraband, off our streets," the governor said. "A public-private partnership can provide the Customs and Quarantine Agency with the equipment, tools, personnel, and training to efficiently scan 100% of cargo entering our ports. Every day we lose lives and dollars because we fail to change. The legislation we transmit will recognize that with improved screening capacity, we will see increased Use Tax collections and guarantee a safer border."

Recruit specialists in addiction treatment

To secure the talent Guam needs, the director of Behavioral Health and Wellness won designation as a Health Professional Shortage Area in July. Now, qualified specialists will receive federal debt forgiveness for practicing on Guam.

Limited alcohol ban

"We believe that alcohol should not be sold at stores between midnight and 2 p.m.," Tenorio said. The current ban prohibits the sale of alcohol at stores from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"This won't apply to weekends, holidays, bars, or restaurants. Let me be clear: We make this proposal to curb alcohol abuse at a village level and limit alcohol access during the majority of school hours. Additionally, increased alcohol enforcement actions have been expanded through the combined efforts of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, the Guam Police Department, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and the Department of Youth Affairs, he added.

No parole for violent and sex offenders

The administration will propose a legislative package that "will include a measure that eliminates parole for violent criminals and those who have been convicted of sex crimes."

Hold negligent parents criminally accountable

"Guam law already holds parents and their children civilly liable for the damage caused by their children, but based on our village meetings you asked that we take an even stronger step forward," the governor said. "In California, for example, it's a misdemeanor for a parent to fail to fulfill his or her duty to exercise reasonable care, supervision, protection, and control over their minor child. We seek to adopt that standard here. You are your child's keeper, and one parent's failure to supervise their child should not place all of our children in danger."

The governor added later: "We know that our plan is not perfect. But we are not afraid to start somewhere. Let us roll up our sleeves and work to roll back the tidal wave of crime that has risen to meet us."