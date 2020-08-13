Offices at Adelup have been closed temporarily due to recent confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Acting Chief of Staff Jon Junior Calvo issued a memorandum to all department and agencies on Thursday morning announcing that the offices and departments will be sanitized in the following days.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio both tested positive and indicated experiencing mild symptoms.

Calvo said all Adelup employees have been instructed to telework unless "explicitly authorized" by his office for essential work functions.

Governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin confirmed contact tracing at Adelup is still ongoing. Some staff are waiting to be tested and others are waiting for their test results.

The closure of the Adelup complex comes after the closure of the Bureau of Budget Management and Research offices after possible exposure and the recent closures of the Guam International Airport Authority's administrative offices and the Guam Congress Building.