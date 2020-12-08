The Department of Public Health and Social Services is currently revising guidance for school openings. The governor's administration remains optimistic about schools opening next year and is planning for it, according to Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"We do want to stress that parents will retain the choice between face-to-face learning and online learning. Again, school openings is a work in progress," Paco-San Agustin added.

Guam schools, both public and private, need the governor to authorize school openings before any plans can be implemented. The Guam Department of Education has marked January as the earliest date it can resume face-to-face instruction.

By Dec. 15, the education department will have submitted a reopening recommendation to the Guam Education Board. But that recommendation will be conditional, based first on the governor's authorization and then on GDOE's risk assessment of COVID-19 transmission in schools.

It has been about a week since Guam's COVID Area Risk Score fell below the ideal 5.0, but it will take at least another week of observation before the governor will consider lifting social gathering restrictions as a result of the decreased risk level. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero and her advisory teams continue to monitor the CAR Score daily. The plan has always been to maintain the CAR score for a minimum of two weeks, based on what we know about the virus and its incubation period," Paco-San Agustin said.

If the CAR Score is maintained or continues to fall, the governor will consider increasing the social gathering limit, which is currently at five people if not of the same household.

Unlike the CAR Score, the GDOE risk assessment follows a 14-day period, so it still indicates highest risk in terms of new cases. But as of last week, the 14-day positivity rate, another key factor in the GDOE assessment, fell to moderate risk for the first time.

Similar data

Both the CAR Score and the GDOE assessment use similar data, but over different time frames and they express risk in different ways, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post last week, following his meeting with Dr. Felix Cabrera of the governor's Physicians Advisory Board.

"However, because we rely on the same data, I'm confident we can explain and relate the two assessments. We will be studying the CAR Score over the weekend and have a better handle by Monday," he said. "We asked them to review the numbers specifically in the 0-19 age group to see if there were any other issues we needed to address relative to school-age children."

Fernandez said he anticipates several meetings this week to continue collaborations on plans for potentially reopening GDOE schools.

He said he was also encouraged to see the positivity rate fall, although he acknowledged the GDOE assessment will lag behind the CAR Score due to the 14-day period.

"So it will take some further monitoring to see how the two assessments work together over time," Fernandez said. "We should expect our numbers to continue down based on what we are seeing with the CAR Score."