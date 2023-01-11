Adelup: Philippines labor officials headed to Guam this month

A delegation from the Republic of the Philippines government's Migrant Workers Office, based in Los Angeles, California, is anticipated on island from Jan. 24 to 27 to meet with local construction companies and make recommendations on opening a local satellite office to improve the island’s construction workforce, the Office of the Governor said in a press release.

The announcement comes after several concessions were made to expedite the process of approving H-2B visa applications, following a meeting between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Philippine lawmakers in December 2022, Adelup said in the release.

The Philippine delegation, consisting of four Philippine House representatives, led by Rep. Ron P. Salo, chairperson of the Philippine House Committee on Overseas Worker Affairs, visited Guam on a three-day fact-finding mission.

Salo and his colleagues committed to push for the creation of a specific attaché for Guam’s applications, either based on island or "at the least" in Manila.

Support on H-2B visa matters stemmed from a better understanding of the plight facing Guam’s construction industry and the island's larger economy, alongside a direct view of how Guam treats his countrymen when they work here, Salo told reporters at a press conference near the conclusion of his visit.

The governor's administration and the visiting Philippine congressional representatives also said they will continue to work on a "country-specific" agreement between Guam and the Philippines that will help standardize and streamline labor requests.

"The current status now is (that) all these papers are getting validated. All the way in Los Angeles. And definitely, … the distance, as well as the length of time just to send those documents, would really add up to the processing, … as well as the cost ... that goes with it," Salo said during the press conference.

Processing workers resumes

The governor stated Tuesday in Adelup's release that the MWO had reported processing more than 1,000 job orders for 28 local employers as of last month, which Leon Guerrero said showed steady progress in efforts to improve the rate of local construction.

"The commitment from the Philippine government to help find solutions to our labor challenges gives me confidence that we will see results that lead to better outcomes for local contractors and our labor force in the near future," the governor added.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated that, as Guam prepares for the "significant expansion" of construction projects over the next ten years, bringing over workers from the Philippines will need to be more efficient and reliable.

"Last year, we welcomed a record-breaking number of H-2B workers and our administration continues to build on this historic progress," he added.

The Philippine delegation engaged in a roundtable discussion with Guam officials on key issues regarding the H-2B process.

Following their return home, the Philippine legislators filed an official report, recommending a labor office be opened on Guam, and that the neighbors continue to work on a country-specific agreement to standardize labor applications made by local companies to the Philippine government.