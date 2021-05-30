Adelup: President's $6 trillion budget eliminates Medicaid funding cap

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal includes eliminating the Medicaid funding cap for territories and aligning the matching rates for territories with those for states, something that has long been a goal of Guam's elected officials.

Another item lauded by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration is the president's "support for moving toward parity in other critical federal programs, including Supplemental Security Income."

"Today, with President Biden’s support for changes to Medicaid for territories and parity in SSI and other programs, we see how meaningfully engaging our advocates at the federal level can yield positive outcomes for the people of Guam," the governor stated. "Last month, I met with Gretchen Sierra-Zorita, the Associate Director for Puerto Rico and the Territories. We discussed at length how several federal laws and programs affect Guam, including Medicaid and SSI, and how our advocacy for impactful changes in these programs can benefit the people of Guam.”

The governor added that the president's budget proposal includes two major policy plans - the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan.

"Both plans make investments to lift the working class and many families who struggle to cover basic expenses for health care, education, and child care costs. As a mother, nurse, and the first maga’håga, I am proud to announce that President Biden’s proposal makes historic investments to provide paid family and medical leave, reduce health care costs, improve maternal health and reduce maternal mortality, end domestic and gender-based violence, and prepare for future public health emergencies,” the governor stated.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the budget will help address some of the administration's "key policy priorities."

"On homelessness, the proposal expands housing assistance, increases homeless assistance grants, and improves access to homeownership. On child poverty, it expands tax credits for families, provides critical nutrition assistance, and expands access to child care. On education, it provides free universal preschool and two years of free community college. Finally, on the climate crisis, the proposal makes significant investments in clean energy and reducing emissions," he said.

According to the Los Angeles Times article, the president's $6 trillion budget for the coming fiscal year, reflects ambitious goals for reinvigorating the economy through government action.

Like Guam, much of the local government's in the mainland face an economic downturn because of the pandemic, which forced closures of, or at least restricted operations for, businesses.

According to the article, by seeking billions of additional dollars for new infrastructure, aid to education, help for middle-class families, new environmental programs and a host of other domestic initiatives for fiscal year 2022, which begins Oct. 1, Biden promises to ramp up economic growth and make the United States more competitive globally, boost the long-stagnant incomes of most American workers and combat climate change.

Shalanda Young, Biden’s acting budget director, said the initiatives, if enacted, would be “transformational,” telling reporters Friday, “This budget will grow the economy, create jobs and do so responsibly by requiring the wealthiest Americans and big corporations to pay their fair share.”

The president’s budget includes a $14 billion increase to tackle the climate crisis; $10.7-billion more to combat the opioid epidemic; an additional $20 billion for schools in high-poverty areas; and an $8.7-billion increase for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to boost its ability to detect and respond to global health crises like the coronavirus pandemic, the article states.

Biden is not, however, requesting funding for expanding health care coverage beyond the tax credits and enhanced subsidies that were part of the temporary $1.9-trillion pandemic relief law he signed in March. Instead, he calls on Congress to pass legislation this year to expand in-home care, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, long a priority for Democrats, and to reduce the age of Medicare eligibility to 60, the report states.