Adelup submitted a $916 million budget for fiscal year 2021 to the Legislature on Thursday night.

According to the transmittal letter signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the budget is focused on public safety, initiating Phase One of the administration’s compensation review plan to get teachers and nurses a raise and investing in Guam’s physical and emotional health. By law the budget is due at the end of January.

The transmittal notes the local government is still impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, “which has shrunk the local government’s income tax base by over $80 million,” the letter states. It adds that the “shortfall crippled public safety, courted the possibility of massive layoffs, and brought us to the brink of economic disaster.”

The projected revenues for fischal 2021, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, show a slight increase from the current year:

• $664.8 million in general funds for FY2021 - a $15.3 million increase from the current year

• $251.3 million in special funds - a $4.6 million increase from the current year.

According to Adelup, the budget sets aside 2% of the general fund revenues in a rainy day fund and boasts the “largest budgetary appropriation” to the Medically Indigent Program in years.

Additionally, it provides $33.7 million to fund estimated costs to the government’s medical, dental and life insurance premiums. The budget also sets aside $5 million for the competitive wage act study.

Adelup breaks down the budget proposal:

• Education: $298.65 million

• Health: $122.75 million

• Public safety: $125.47 million

• Other agencies: $180.76 million

• Set-aside for other branches/elected offices: $92.5 million

• Debt service: $95.99 million