Adelup submitted a $916 million budget for fiscal year 2021 to the Legislature on Thursday night.

According to the transmittal letter signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the budget is focused on public safety, initiating Phase One of the administration’s compensation review plan to get teachers and nurses a raise, and investing in Guam’s physical and emotional health. By law the budget is due at the end of January.

The transmittal notes the local government is still impacted by Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017, “which has shrunk the local government’s income tax base by over $80 million,” the letter states. It adds that the “shortfall crippled public safety, courted the possibility of massive layoffs, and brought us to the brink of economic disaster.”

The projected revenues for FY2021, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, break down to:

• $664.8 million in general funds

• $251.3 million in special funds

• $142.5 million in federal matching grants in-aid-revenue is also listed but not included in the $916 million total.

By comparison, Adelup’s projected revenues for the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30:

• $649.5 million in general funds

• $246.7 million in special funds

• $70.2 million in federal matching grants

According to Adelup, the budget sets aside 2% of the general fund revenues in a rainy day fund and boasts the “largest budgetary appropriation” to the Medically Indigent Program in years.

Additionally, it provides $33.7 million to fund estimated costs to the government’s medical, dental and life insurance premiums. The budget also sets aside $5 million for the competitive wage act study.

Adelup breaks down the budget proposal:

• Education: $298.65 million

• Health: $122.75 million

• Public safety: $125.47 million

• Other agencies: $180.76 million

• Set-aside for other branches/elected offices: $92.5 million

• Debt service: $95.99 million