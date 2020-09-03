The $950 million government of Guam budget version the Legislature passed Monday will mean $13 million less in federal Medicaid funding for Guam, the governor's office stated Wednesday.

"This will leave the most vulnerable members of our community without adequate health care at a time when they need it most. The measure would forfeit Medicaid match by nearly 20% and affect health care and medication services for over 32,000 of our most vulnerable who rely on this program," the governor's office stated in a press release.

In another release, the governor's office stated: "The budget, as passed, guts Public Health operations appropriation by more than $3.7 million when compared to the agency’s request," the governor's office stated.

"That’s a crippling reduction to the lead agency fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and deploying our social safety net. It could result in the forced furlough of some experienced locally funded Public Health personnel at the height of a pandemic.

"The war against COVID-19 can’t be won by abandoning our Public Health heroes in the middle of the fight. By gutting operations at Public Health, an untold number of men and women could be furloughed when we need them most. At its heart, a budget is a statement of values. This budget seems to abandon the thing we value most—the health of our people," the governor's office stated.

The release did not mention the federal funds that have been made available to help GovGuam fight COVID-19.

Ethics Commission budget cut

The budget bill slashes more than $200,000 from the executive request for the Guam Ethics Commission, reducing funding by more than half.

The commission was appropriated $194,000 from the fiscal 2021 budget bill. The initial request was $400,000 to fund the commission.

Ethics commission Chairwoman Shannon Murphy said she was told the commission's budget would be cut, but lawmakers were still in discussion at that time. She was waiting to hear the results, but said she is not surprised that the budget was slashed considering everything that has been going on this year.

The commission is far from the only entity to have funding capped next fiscal year, considering economic uncertainties from COVID-19, but it is also an agency in its infancy, hoping to soon begin its mandate of addressing ethics complaints.

While the law creating the commission existed for nearly two decades, it was only constituted last year, when members learned they had neither the funding nor the staff to begin taking complaints. The commission hoped to do that by the end of the calendar year, or early fiscal 2021.

Facing a depleted budget, Murphy said the commission will need to call a board meeting to discuss a plan of action.

"My inclination is to focus on hiring an executive director, renting a small office space, equip it and then work on creating the website and standard operating procedures," she said.

"We had been planning to hire four people and quickly get the commission up and running, so this lower amount of funding will surely slow us down. But we can still get started. We are looking forward to that," she said.