Adelup responds to latest Basil appeal

Adelup is confident the Office of Public Accountability will find the General Services Agency's actions consistent with procurement rules in light of another appeal filed by Basil Food Industrial Services Corp.

"The allegations in this protest have been reviewed at various administrative and judicial levels to include the Supreme Court of Guam," said Janela Carrera, the governor's spokeswoman.

"Based on the Supreme Court's findings, the contractor's facilities failed to meet basic health standards. GSA's actions were proper and made only in the best interest of the elderly who are served this food, and the taxpayers who fund it. For this reason we are confident that the OPA will find GSA's actions were again consistent with procurement law and regulations," she added.

Accusations in appeal

Basil's latest appeal, filed in February, accuses competitor S.H. Enterprises Inc. of violating prohibitions on government favors by donating the former Hakubotan building for use as a processing center for Guam war claims. S.H. Enterprises was selected as the awardee for a multimillion-dollar contract related to food services for the elderly.

Basil once held that contract, but was terminated in 2016 after a health inspection of Basil's facility resulted in a closure notice. This resulted in a series of appeals leading up to the Supreme Court of Guam.

"Over a period of 23 months, Basil's facilities received several 'C' and 'D' ratings upon inspections by the Department of Public Health and Social Services," a Supreme Court summary of the case stated. "At one point, DPHSS found enough violations to issue a 'D' rating, but the agency instead issued a temporary suspension order and gave notice to Basil to address its violations."