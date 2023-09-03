The Office of the Governor announced the Guam Five-Year Action Plan for the future of high-speed internet on the island.

It represents a significant step forward in efforts to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access for all Guam residents, according to an Adelup news release.

"This report underscores our commitment to ensuring universal internet access for all who call Guam home as well as to our valued visitors. We view it as a fundamental right, akin to access to clean water and a secure home," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the release. "We are actively working to ensure that every resident of our island can enjoy the benefits of the internet, ultimately leading to an improved quality of life for all."

Informed by months of talks with community stakeholders, carriers and telecommunication experts, the Guam Five-Year Action Plan is a living document that outlines a comprehensive strategy to improve latency and expand broadband access and affordability across the island, the release stated.

It will serve as a roadmap for the coming years, addressing the critical issues of free wireless internet, middle-mile infrastructure improvement, affordability and the construction of a Tier 4 Data Center to reduce latency for real-time applications, the release stated.

In June, the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded Guam $156 million in Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, funding to improve latency to real-time applications and increase accessibility and affordability to reliable high-speed internet for the island. It will be administered under the Office of Infrastructure Policy and Development, established in April 2022, according to the release.

The office is committed to partnerships with local internet service providers, community anchor institutions, private industry and local community organizations to ensure the successful implementation of the initiatives, the release stated.

"Internet connectivity is the lifeline that Guam needs for the progress of telemedicine, education, public safety, business and tourism,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated. “In this digital age, connectivity isn't just a luxury for those who can afford it; it's a necessity that will empower us to heal, protect and thrive."

The plan is available for public viewing at governor.guam.gov.