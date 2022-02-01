Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s administration is reviewing two measures passed by the legislature Friday that proposed earlier deadlines for candidates seeking elected office, and allow for the cancelation of certain primary races.

Bills 173-36 and 174-36 were both authored by Sen. Jim Moylan, at the request of the Guam Election Commission.

The first bill eliminates a primary election for any race if fewer or equal to the maximum candidates that can advance for that contest qualify for a primary election ballot.

For instance, if only one gubernatorial team from each of the island’s two political parties are deemed eligible to be in a primary election, that contest would be canceled.

But a race will be forgone only if both sides of a partisan ballot would have their candidates advance to the general election, according to testimony offered by the GEC in support of the changes.

This means if one political party has a slate of 20 senatorial candidates, while the other has 15, a primary election for both parties will be held for the legislature. For single-seat, non-partisan positions, the primary would be canceled if two or fewer candidates are eligible for a primary vote.

The proposed elimination policy won’t apply to all elections, only those for:

• The legislature

• Governor and lieutenant governor

• Washington delegate

• Mayor

• Vice mayor

• Public auditor

• Attorney general

The second measure pushes up the primary election and deadlines associated for candidates and residents looking to participate in a local election.

Bill 174-36 proposes that the primary election be held on the first, and not last Saturday in August.

The legislation moves the final day to file nominating papers for those seeking elected office from 60 days before a primary election to 90 days prior as well. The legislation would also push up the first day to file nominating documents by 30 days.

Voter may need to register earlier if the bill becomes law – 21 days before an election instead of the current 10. Moving up this date will help GEC staff dealing with peak workload in the days just before a public vote is held.

While both bills were introduced last year, “uncontrollable circumstances” delayed a legislative vote until this month’s session, which ended last week, according to a release from Moylan. Due to the close proximity of the 2022 election, the effective date of these bills were pushed back to January 1, 2023 – meaning even if they’re signed into law, they will have no effect on this year’s electoral races.

“The election process is indeed a sacred right of the electorate, and it is imperative that election laws are reviewed and modernized periodically, to assure that voters get their voices heard. Simultaneously, we must look for ways to reduce unnecessary expenses where possible,” Sen. Moylan stated.