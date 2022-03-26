The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of noon Friday local time, continues to list Guam's COVID-19 community level risk as "high," but the governor's office said local data has been showing an improved "moderate" level.

CDC's data was last updated March 17.

"Our community risk level is now moderate, based on latest data," the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said, citing delayed data entry by the CDC.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced forecasts that Guam's risk level would be down to "moderate" this week, based on data over the past days, which prompted an increase in social gathering limits indoors from 100 to 250.

"The mask mandate remains in place," Paco-San Agustin said.

The CDC looks at three metrics to determine the COVID-19 community level: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The Joint Information Center on Thursday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases out of 626 tests analyzed Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday was 16, including two patients under intensive care and one on a ventilator to help with breathing.

Based on the latest data, there would be eight vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19, compared to 87 unvaccinated people hospitalized. Guam's vaccination rate is nearly 96% of all vaccine-eligible residents, or those at least 5 years old.

Guam's has seen 340 COVID-19-related fatalities since March 2020.

Vaccination clinics