The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of noon Friday local time, continues to list Guam's COVID-19 community level risk as "high," but the governor's office said local data has been showing an improved "moderate" level.
CDC's data was last updated March 17.
"Our community risk level is now moderate, based on latest data," the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said, citing delayed data entry by the CDC.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced forecasts that Guam's risk level would be down to "moderate" this week, based on data over the past days, which prompted an increase in social gathering limits indoors from 100 to 250.
"The mask mandate remains in place," Paco-San Agustin said.
The CDC looks at three metrics to determine the COVID-19 community level: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
The Joint Information Center on Thursday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases out of 626 tests analyzed Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday was 16, including two patients under intensive care and one on a ventilator to help with breathing.
Based on the latest data, there would be eight vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19, compared to 87 unvaccinated people hospitalized. Guam's vaccination rate is nearly 96% of all vaccine-eligible residents, or those at least 5 years old.
Guam's has seen 340 COVID-19-related fatalities since March 2020.
Vaccination clinics
- March 26, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña, as part of Diabetes Alert Day drive-thru mini health fair.
- March 26, Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Dededo Sports Complex. This COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Micro Community Fair is made possible by the Federated States of Micronesia Consulate Office, the Neechuumeres Chuukese Women of Guam, the Micronesian Resource Center One Stop Shop and the FSM Association of Guam, all in partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
- Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Agana Shopping Center's second floor on the Marketplace side. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To register for an appointment visit tinyurl.com/vaxguam.
- Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.
- Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.