The government does not intend to cut back on its current spending during the ongoing pandemic, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"I do not have any budget-cut plans," Leon Guerrero said on Tuesday. "I've also been tracking the expenditures. ... Our expenses are way below what we had budgeted. I expect by the end of the fiscal year, we will have a decrease in expenditures in the moneys being earmarked. And that's just because our people are frugal."

She did note they plan to adjust the budget for fiscal year 2021.

On Monday, the administration submitted to the Legislature its June Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report, which showed the government's collections fall $45.7 million short of the $624.3 million in anticipated revenues in the first nine months of the fiscal year. That's a 7.3% revenue shortfall.

The governor's fiscal team has said, however, that they anticipate July would have larger tax collections that could help make up the shortfall. The tax filing and payment deadline was pushed back from April to July because of the current pandemic. The financial reports show a 1.6% projected shortfall through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

Furloughs 'not the answer'

The governor's response comes after the Republican Party of Guam called on GovGuam to prioritize reducing the cost of running the government, and after the Guam Chamber of Commerce shared concern over decreased revenues resulting from the pandemic halting the tourism industry.

"I know people out there are saying, 'Governor, you should furlough people, cut their jobs down,'" she said. "But that's really not the answer. I want to keep our people employed as much as we can, both in the private and public sector, because that is how we can bring back the economy."

Leon Guerrero said her administration plans to submit a revised 2021 budget to reflect the decrease in revenues.

"In that budget, we'll see some of the decrease in appropriations and funding for some of the agencies," she said.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce has suggested several potential new industries for Guam.

The governor said she is exploring other industries to help generate revenue, such as "looking to expand those working with the various telecoms."

She also said that they are trying to revitalize agriculture and aquaculture, "working very closely with our government agencies to again purchase local products and local produce."

"We have given funding to GEDA for the farmers to help them as seed money to bring up and stand up our Central Farmer's Market. The Farmer's Association is already doing bags and selling curbside. We want to do more of that. We want to work with our grocery stores to bring in more local produce," she said. "It also will provide us an internal way of providing food for our people in case the Port goes down, in case we don't have the imports. This is very obvious with the COVID pandemic. The first thing I did when we started seeing the crisis is I met with the shippers and food distributors to find out how are we able to sustain our people's nutrition and health if in fact imports cannot come to Guam."