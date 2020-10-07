Officials are concerned with the increase in COVID-19 numbers and urge residents to take precautions, including staying at home as much as possible, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing and hand washing.

There were 65 new COVID-19 cases out of 165 tests conducted, the Joint Information Center reported. In addition, there are 42 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

That’s an increase from what had been a steadily decreasing number of hospitalized patients – 26 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital at the end of September.

The Joint Information Center, on Tuesday, reported that 40 COVID-19 patients are at GMH with an additional two at Naval Hospital Guam.

"Nothing is more important to Gov. Leon Guerrero than the health and safety of the people of Guam. That is why she has taken aggressive and sometimes unpopular steps to slow the spread of COVID-19," spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated.

"The governor has been clear that our policies will be directly linked to the data we have," she said. "She is especially concerned about the increase in new cases, the increase in hospitalizations, and the increase in COVID-related deaths. For these reasons, she will not be lifting any additional restrictions this week, and the island will remain in PCOR1 with a Safer at Home Advisory.

"As we work to save lives and livelihoods, we emphasize that mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers, strong contact tracing, and the choices we make individually are the best tools we have to decrease any increase in COVID-19."

The total number of active cases is now 841. Of the new cases, 28 were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.

The new cases are a result of 651 tests conducted by Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners on Monday, Oct. 5.

"Without a vaccine, we all must continue to protect ourselves, our families, our coworkers, and community with what works: wearing a face mask properly, watch your distance by staying 6 feet away from others, wash hands frequently, clean and disinfect high touch surfaces, stay home if you are sick, stay away from others who are sick, avoid unnecessary trips outside your home, get your seasonal flu vaccine, avoid crowds," said DPHSS spokeswoman Grace Bordallo. "If you feel sick but are unsure about symptoms or what to do, call our medical triage numbers or 311."

Since testing started in March, Guam has had 2,818 positive cases. There have been 55 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and 1,922 people have completed their isolation period.

GDOE staff

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one additional GDOE employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the press release. The confirmed case was identified at John F. Kennedy High School and was identified through contact tracing efforts. GDOE officials are working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of the campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.