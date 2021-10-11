Adelup says tax refunds being paid within 60 days, lauds the efforts of DRT and DOA

The government has paid out more than $200 million in tax refunds in fiscal year 2021, well within the six-months required by a federal court order.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation and Department of Administration, an additional $5 million, in tax refunds was paid out last week to residents who filed tax returns by Aug. 5. That amounts to about 1,779 tax filers whose returns were processed and considered error free, according to Adelup.

“Beyond implementing six COVID-19 related direct aid programs, our DRT team has also been working six days a week to ensure the quickest turnaround possible for tax refunds,” said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

“Additionally, in the last year, we have expanded our online services, enabling more filers to file their forms 1040 online.”

Mansapit-Shimizu said the ability to file 1040 online has “helped increase the number of online filers, which has averaged less than 2% for more than a decade to over 9% for 2020 income tax returns.”

“Our goal is to continue modernizing our system to allow even more residents to file their income tax returns online. This will result in continuous improvements in the turnaround time of refunds for our people,” she stated.

Adelup said paying tax refunds within the time limit issued by the District Court of Guam is part of their overall plan to improve the government’s financial position.

The 2013 federal court order follows years of tax payers filing returns and not receiving their check for more than a year. And even as some were waiting for refunds, requests to pay refunds for a funeral or other family emergency would be entertained. The District Court ruled that the government would have to pay income tax refunds within six months of the due date or of the date filed, whichever is later.

The press release states “tax refunds have not been paid out this quickly in two decades.”

As of Monday, Oc.t 11, DRT is just over 60 days in terms of processing and paying income tax refunds, according to the press release.

“Since the start of our Administration, we committed to finding ways to improve government financials, make good use of existing resources, and pay our people what is rightfully owed to them,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said her administration’s “fiscal management practices have had positive ripple effects across the government.”

“Vendors are being paid on time, resulting in better pricing, resulting in more and more savings. We followed our commitment to only borrow when it results in savings or building something new,” she said. “We ended costly receiverships, and we have automated functions that were once manual, like the BPT filing process, making payments by direct deposits, and developing lookup portals to give taxpayers the ability to access their refund and other information. Little things add up to big savings.”

The lieutenant governor acknowledged the help from the federal government in terms of funding.

“Though some of these programs are partly federally funded, they were built with local hands and minds, through the dedication of our government employees, who have worked countless hours to ensure our people receive these funds,” explained Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“The health and financial well-being of the people of Guam continues to be our top priority, and helping our people receive their refunds sooner than they ever have before is a testament to our commitment to them.”