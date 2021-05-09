Adelup seeks proposals to address learning loss

Adelup is soliciting proposals from educational institutions, government entities, community organizations, and nonprofit organizations to develop programs and activities addressing the learning loss for students along with improving their social and emotional well-being.

The solicitation effort comes with the newly established Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant Program. The goal of the program, according to a press release is to “fund student engagement opportunities for Guam’s public, private, and charter school students.”

Officials said the program will “maximize the $33 million” from the Education Stabilization Funds. The federal funds were provided to the governor's office through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve shifted from face-to-face instruction to online learning. While we work to get all our students back to the classroom safely, we cannot ignore the lasting impacts this pandemic has had on their education,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “These additional funds provide resources and opportunities not only for education recovery but also help to address the overall well-being of students.”

When COVID-19 first hit Guam, the governor shut down the island, including schools. Eventually, schools started operating via online classes or, as was the case with thousands of public school students, studying via worksheets sent home on a weekly basis.

A common thread among educators and parents was the level of education wasn't the same. In public schools, the law calls for 900 instructional hours per academic school year. There continues to be a considerable gap as public school students, even with the resumption of face-to-face instruction, are seeing their teachers once a week. The challenge is anticipated to continue next school year, particularly for the more populated public schools, unless public health requirements are eased.

“We understand there is a direct link between mental and emotional health and academic performance,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “As students head into summer break, this is an opportunity to provide positive and creative learning environments along with meeting the unique needs of students through engagement activities. We look forward to partnering and collaborating with many great organizations to ensure maximum impact towards our island’s students.”

According to Adelup, the proposals may include activities and programs related to the following:

1. Academic and sports activities: academic competition and exhibits; literacy programs and initiatives; STEM and STEAM programs; and youth sports and recreational activities

2. Development and enhancement of learning resources: curriculum development; digitization, production, and publication of online learning resources; and online and television learning programming.

3. Programs supporting leadership development, social and emotional resiliency, and positive pro-social activities: arts and humanities, behavioral health & wellness, CHamoru language, environmental stewardship, cultural diversity, and drug and alcohol prevention.

4. Supplemental student learning and engagement activities: community special education programs and services; community youth development programs; homework assistance and tutoring; summer learning and discovery programs; weekend and after-school community learning opportunities; and youth empowerment programs.

Submissions can be emailed to clearinghouse@guam.gov, or dropped at the Office of the Governor Central Files Office, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Proposals should include a cover letter, program narrative, budget justification, and COVID-19 safety plans/protocols. For more information, email Guam State Clearinghouse.

The ESF is awarded to Governor’s Offices and State Education Agencies in Outlying Areas including Guam, American Samoa, CNMI, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help educational agencies, institutions, and education-related entities to address the impacts of COVID-19.

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Elementary and Secondary Education awarded the government of Guam nearly $12.5 million in ESF through the CARES Act to address the impact of COVID-19 on our educational system.

This first batch of funding was dedicated to addressing distance learning for students, which included providing free home internet services to students and families through Guam Department of Education’s Providing Access to Homes (PATH) Project, administering the PBS University Program, expanding wireless internet access in library facilities and Community Learning Centers, and offering rebates for online students fees to students attending the University of Guam and Guam Community College.