The administration has already shifted $5 million worth of tax revenue toward Typhoon Mawar recovery, according to a June 20 report from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Lawmakers early this month passed an emergency measure that allowed Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to transfer $50 million to recovery from wherever it was available in the general fund. The move put government of Guam expenditures about $14 million over projected tax revenues for the fiscal year when it passed.

BBMR Director Lester Carlson said the first $5 million put toward Mawar recovery was actually a Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for some of the cost of a hotel quarantine facility that GovGuam stood up back when COVID-19 hit the island's shores in 2020. The government used the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds to make initial quarantine facility payments.

The federal funds were reimbursed by FEMA, and Carlson said they will now try to get that FEMA-reimbursed money reimbursed, again. Carlson's office is set to the task of scrounging for cash that can be shunted toward use for recovery, and to then get as much of the money back from FEMA, so that GovGuam's general fund isn't in the red by the close of the fiscal year.

“We do have FEMA people here,” Carlson said. “There's guidance so that whatever we expend, when we submit for reimbursement, the … process won't be so long because we've done things right.”

The first monthly report only accounts for what was spent in the final days of May, just after Mawar hit, Carlson said. More cash has been found and shifted, and will be reflected in a report that's required to be sent to the Legislature on July 20.

Spending

Here's where money went for the first round of spending:

• Contracts: $2.17 million.

• Miscellaneous: $1.69 million.

• Overtime: $384,922.

• Capital outlay: $360,000.

• Supplies: $142,000.

• Fringe benefits: $112,050.

• Equipment: $78,000.

Carlson said he was not familiar with the specifics of where money in each category went, but had asked to be copied on emails including future purchase orders. Just over $3 million of the initial recovery allotment was provided at the request of Guam Homeland Security.

The Guam Daily Post on Friday requested a breakdown of where the funds went from Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, but did not receive one as of press time. Birn on Friday afternoon said in an email that he would try to reach the Post by phone but was “tied up.”

Senators: More transparency

The spending report's level of detail – or lack of it – has already drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers.

Sen. Chris Barnett told the Post he had specifically asked Carlson for a detailed printout of expenditures when lawmakers met for an emergency session to authorize the $50 million in spending, and had been “assured” senators would get it.

The good faith senators had shown in authorizing the spending was not being returned by the administration, he said. The “devil was in the details” and there had already been “questionable” spending from Adelup in the days after Mawar.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan this month launched an investigation into the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's decision to spend $60,000 on a post-Mawar talk show.

“Even though we should have got it in the first place, my office will immediately request more detailed documentation,” Barnett said, adding that it was a basic element of good governance to let the people know how their money is being spent.

Barnett said he sent a Freedom of Information Act request to Carlson's office.

Carlson said he recalled the conversation, and said he had provided the level of detail in the report that was required by law. Lawmakers already had access to read through the Department of Administration's financial management system, and could read through the account for each recovery spending category.

“People don't take the time,” Carlson said. “You have the account number, when you get the account number it has a history of contracts and vendors and amounts for you.”

Sen. Telo Taitague, who included the mandate that lawmakers have access to DOA's database in a prior-year budget law, said senators could access it, but added that a person who wasn't familiar with printouts from the old AS400 computer system that was used could not make sense of the information.

Staff at the legislative Office of Finance and Budget could interpret the information, but doing so would require some coordination. Taitague said her staff was set to work combing through the latest report Friday.