Adelup: Spending requests under review

The governor's office has denied a request from The Guam Daily Post to review spending requests for hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic aid recently received by the local government.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed at a media conference this month that government agencies submitted their proposals for how she should use about $600 million the island was expected to receive through the American Rescue Plan. The Post asked to receive copies of the requests.

"Their submissions are still drafts and are under review by the governor and her fiscal team," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said in response.

Local laws on the transparency of government records do not require "draft documents of an agency" to be disclosed, though nothing prevents a government agency from releasing these draft documents. Last week, the attorney general's office released a draft policy on the use of deadly force by officers.

In a statement announcing the first deposit of federal relief, Gov. Leon Guerrero said her administration would be unveiling an "investment roadmap" for the funds "soon." Lawmakers are anticipating a final budget from the governor for the ARP funds, much like a previous congressional aid package, though none had been posted on the Legislature's website as of Monday evening.

$300M for hospital, $38M for GVB

Some requests for the funds have been made public already.

The earliest indication from Leon Guerrero was a commitment to invest $300 million into building a new hospital and health center. The Guam Visitors Bureau has asked for $20 million for its operations and $18 million for improvements to Matapang Beach. Post news files show a $37.8 million request for aid programs from the Guam Economic Development Authority, and that an investment into the Guam Solid Waste Authority could avoid a rate hike for tipping fees. The governor also announced plans to hire new government workers with the federal funds, but no figures on that initiative have been released.

At its budget hearing last week, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said it was expecting a $17 million budget reduction, particularly for elderly services, to be offset through the ARP. The decision was called "perplexing" by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Terlaje and Sen. Chris Duenas previously noted in a joint letter to the governor that they heard the judiciary and other government agencies will have shortfalls covered by the ARP.

"It was also reported that (the Mayors' Council of Guam) was promised $800,000 for shortfalls for annual paid leave from the previous term and that possibly $14 million would be used to offset (Guam Waterworks Authority) increases in water rates," the lawmakers wrote.