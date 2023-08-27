Adelup: Stalling self-insurance would increase costs for employees, retirees

Attempts to stall the government of Guam’s move to self-insuring employee and retiree health benefits will result in increased costs and could be unconstitutional, according to the Office of the Governor.

Adelup on Thursday fired back at a recent call from Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. to delay the move to self-insurance for another year.

The administration’s plan for self insurance would see GovGuam paying directly for its fiscal year 2024 health plan and hiring a third party to administer the plan instead of contracting insurance to a private company.

Blas, who is involved in the insurance industry, has said the government needs more time to assess the costs and impacts of the move and has asked Speaker Therese Terlaje to call an emergency session for legislation that would stall the change until fiscal 2025.

“Despite claims from certain politicians with ties to the insurance industry, the self-insured GovGuam health insurance plan negotiated by the government of Guam’s Health Insurance Negotiation Team will result in lower premiums than it would if a contract was not self-insured,” Adelup said in a statement.

Total premiums are predicted to go up by 15% if self-insurance doesn’t move forward, according to a third-party actuarial report. Self-insuring health plan coverage would see less sharp increases for some employees and retirees, while others would have lower premiums, the news release stated.

Those who currently have SelectCare coverage will see premiums go down while premiums for those who currently have TakeCare will increase by 5% to 8%.

Director of Administration Ed Birn said last week that self-insurance would have employees under one health plan, the PPO 1500, seeing an increase of $51.82 per pay period, or roughly $1,300 a year, if they are now covered by TakeCare. Those covered by SelectCare would see a $28.62 decrease, or about $744 a year.

No profits needed

It’s unclear what the changes look like for each plan, as a schedule of the changes hadn't been issued as of press time Saturday.

“This is because, unlike off-island private insurance carriers, GovGuam does not have to make a profit. Premiums paid by GovGuam employees and the government contribution toward those premiums will be set aside in an account to build up a reserve that can be used to further drive down premiums in subsequent years rather than belonging to private shareholders,” the release stated.

And GovGuam will be securing stop-loss insurance, which is meant to cover costs for catastrophically high insurance claims.

The claims on the already self-insured GovGuam dental and pharmaceutical plans weren't unpaid, the statement said. And assertions that claims, or the money paid out, were higher than premiums, the money paid into the plan, also were unsubstantiated.

If claims were worth more than the premiums, “no private carriers would ever bid competitively on GovGuam health insurance.”

Aside from costs, Blas’ proposal to roll over the current year health plan contract through Bill 154 may be unconstitutional, the governor’s office stated. The contract can’t be extended for longer than 90 days under the current agreement and the government can’t force private insurers to continue the plan without any increases to premiums, which are expected.

The administration questions Blas’ ownership of brokerage firm Frank Blas & Associates Inc.

“This alone should cause a question of motive, and it could also potentially require his recusal from this entire process,” Adelup stated.

The senator said his brokerage firm only provides property, casualty, home, auto and life insurance policies, not health, dental, or prescription drug policies.

“We don't sell health insurance. So to say that I've got a conflict because my commission or anything is contingent upon (it), if there's any ultimate falsehood, it’s that,” Blas said.

'What’s the rate?'

Blas on Friday said that with no rate schedule issued yet, it’s unclear how much employees and retirees will actually be saving on insurance, if they will at all.

“What's the rate that's going to be charged? Obviously, you know what it is because you can give a percentage. And then where did you get the 15% increase? Did you talk to the carriers about this?” he asked The Guam Daily Post.

The Post requested a copy of the rate schedule from Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin on Friday. She said that a copy would be available Monday.

According to Blas, increases will still be significant for many, based on the information that’s been provided so far by Birn. Blas said some 70% of GovGuam employees and retirees are covered by TakeCare and may see a $1,300 annual increase in premiums.

That’s a huge hit to anyone’s pocketbook “especially (if) you got retirees who are making less than $30,000 a year,” he said.

As for GovGuam seeing a loss on pharmaceutical and dental self-insurance coverage, “that’s based on a report that they have,” Blas said, pointing to documents that were provided to the Legislature.

The senator provided a copy of a report showing $19.4 million in premiums were collected for GovGuam’s self-insured pharmaceutical plan, versus $27 million in claims paid so far this year. Dental claims exceeded premiums by close to $300,000.

Blas doesn’t see any constitutional impediment to GovGuam extending its insurance contract, pointing to what was done in 2012 when the Calvo-Tenorio administration extended its contract with what was then Calvo’s Insurance on a month-to-month basis, following delays caused by a procurement protest.

His request for an emergency session was unresolved as of Friday. Blas said he didn't plan to get the bill into the ongoing session.

Terlaje said in a statement that Blas had failed to place his bill on the session agenda due to lack of support.

“No declaration of emergency is necessary because the public hearing is done and we are in session already. It was reported that the bill has not yet been reported out of committee,” she said.