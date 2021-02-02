Adelup submits $927.3M budget

Adelup submitted what the governor called a conservative budget request of $927.3 million for fiscal year 2022. The budget takes into account a $29 million reduction in local revenues, according to the memo submitted to the Guam Legislature over the weekend.

According to the request, Adelup officials projected the following revenues for appropriation in fiscal 2022:

• General funds: $610.2 million

• Special funds: $202.7 million

• Federal funds: $114.4 million

• Grand total: $927.3 million

In the budget memo, the governor states the spending plan reflects a “conservative perspective” based on "reduced government revenue collections both in this fiscal year and for the upcoming fiscal year.”

The budget request submitted to the Legislature underscores an anticipated $2 billion in military projects expected to be awarded within the next year or two. However, there's a significant reduction in tourism, Guam's primary economic engine that was only partially covered by federal pandemic funds.

"Tourism sales have been estimated by Tourism Economics to be $1.8 billion in 2016. If arrival increases were used to update this estimate for 2019, tourism would account for about $2 billion in funds flowing to Guam," Adelup's economic report stated. "Total CARES Act and COVID-19 programs encumbered or expended $1.1 billion on Guam as of Dec. 31, 2020, in preliminary figures reported by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research. "The total relief from these programs was measurably less than the loss of tourism revenue; a reduction in tax receipts in various categories further supports that. Tourism expenditures impact revenue and employment primarily in tourism- support industries, including transportation, services, retail trade, and indirect effects economy-wide."

Budget priorities

The administration noted the reduction in revenues will impact budget appropriations for health, education and safety agencies.

“Our conservative revenue projection results in a reduction of General Fund revenues in FY 2022 by almost $21 million,” the governor stated. “Similarly, our Special Fund projections cumulatively are over $8 million less than the adopted levels in FY 2021. This leaves us with $29 million less to provide the basic government services to address public health, public safety, and public education.”

Revenues for fiscal 2021, the current year, were anticipated at:

• General funds: $630.1 million

• Special funds: $210.7 million

• Federal funds: $110 million

• Grand total: $950.8 million

The fiscal 2022 proposed budget allots:

Public safety

• Department of Corrections: $24.3 million

• Department of Youth Affairs: $5.4 million

• Guam Fire Department: $31.6 million

• Guam Police Department: $36.4 million

• Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency: $12.3 million

Public health

• Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center: $16.4 million

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: $59.8 million

Education

• Guam Department of Education: $202.3 million

• Guam Academy Charter Schools Council: $10.7 million

• University of Guam: $29.9 million

• Guam Community College: $15.6 million

• Guam Public Library System: $1.2 million

Diversifying the economy and savings

The governor also notes that the budget takes into account the “ongoing economic diversification” that includes programs such as agriculture, aquaculture, apprenticeship training and a new Fishermen’s Co-op.

“These ongoing initiatives will help us be more self-sufficient and better positioned for future economic disruptions,” the governor stated.

Adelup has introduced Bill 40-36, which would refinance a Business Privilege Tax bond. According to the governor, refinancing the bond would mean Guam could see a savings of $2.5 million in re-payment for this fiscal year, and an almost $18 million in general fund savings in FY 2022.

“Swift action on Bill 40-36 will allow for the government to better plan for FY 2022 by securing the savings and utilizing these funds to offset the General Fund projections contained in this spending plan,” the governor stated.

She reiterated that the Business Privilege Tax must remain the same and that businesses must continue to pay the 5% tax. Local businesses have been calling for the tax to be pulled back to 4%.

Gov. Leon Guerrero noted that Public Law 34-87, signed into law on March 18, 2018 by then Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo was enacted to counter the adverse economic impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The law enacted what was supposed to be a temporary increase to 5% for the BPT. The law also aimed to create a special fund to help the Guam Memorial Hospital. Those provisions were both later stripped by the Legislature, which made the BPT increase permanent.

“This same 5% rate was then carried into the Appropriations Acts for FY 2019, FY 2020 and in this current fiscal year. At its peak in FY 2019, $315 million was collected from the 5% BPT revenues,” the governor wrote. “Since then the collection rate has declined to $298 million in FY 2020 and this year’s adopted level is $291 million. This is clear evidence of the adverse effect on our economy as a result of COVID-19 and any discussion on reducing this current 5% rate is totally inappropriate at a time when government revenues are on a decline yet the need for government services is at an all-time high, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 battle.”