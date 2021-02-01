Adelup submits a $927.3 million budget to Legislature for FY2022

Adelup submitted what the governor called a conservative budget of $927.3 million spending request for fiscal year 2022.

The budget takes into account a $29 million reduction in local revenues, according to documents submitted to the Guam Legislature over the weekend. To help save money for this and the upcoming fiscal year, Adelup wants to refinance a Business Privilege Tax bond.

According to the request, Adelup officials projected the following revenues:

General funds: $610.2 million

Special funds: $202.7 million

Federal funds: $114.4 million

In the budget memo, the governor states the spending plan reflects a “conservative perspective” based on "reduced government revenue collections both in this fiscal year and for the upcoming fiscal year.”

Fiscal year 2022 begins Oct. 1, 2021 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.

“Our conservative revenue projection results in a reduction of General Fund revenues in FY 2022 by almost $21 million,” the governor stated. “Similarly, our Special Fund projections cumulatively are over $8 million less than the adopted levels in FY 2021. This leaves us with $29 million less to provide the basic government services to address public health, public safety, and public education.”

The governor also notes that the budget takes into account the “ongoing economic diversification” that includes programs such as agriculture, aquaculture, apprenticeship training and a new Fisherman’s Co-op.

“These ongoing initiatives will help us be more self-sufficient and better positioned for future economic disruptions,” the governor states.

Adelup has introduced Bill 40-36, which would refinance a Business Privilege Tax bond. According to the governor, refinancing the bond would mean Guam could see a savings of $2.5 million in re-payment for this fiscal year, and an almost $18 million in general fund savings in FY 2022.

“Swift action on Bill 40-36 will allow for the government to better plan for FY 2022 by securing the savings and utilizing these funds to offset the General Fund projections contained in this spending plan,” the governor stated.

She reiterated that the Business Privilege Tax must remain the same and that businesses must continue to pay the 5% tax. Local businesses have been calling for the tax to be pulled back to 4%.

Gov. Leon Guerrero noted that Public Law 34-87, signed into law on March 18, 2018 by then Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo was enacted to counter the adverse economic impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The law enacted what was supposed to be a temporary increase to 5% for the BPT. The law also aimed to create a special fund to help the Guam Memorial Hospital. Those provisions were both later stripped by the Legislature, which made the BPT increase permanent.

“This same 5% rate was then carried into the Appropriations Acts for FY 2019, FY 2020 and in this current fiscal year. At its peak in FY 2019, $315 million was collected from the 5% BPT revenues,” the governor wrote. “Since then the collection rate has declined to $298 million in FY 2020 and this year’s adopted level is $291 million. This is clear evidence of the adverse effect on our economy as a result of COVID-19 and any discussion on reducing this current 5% rate is totally inappropriate at a time when government revenues are on a decline yet the need for government services is at an all-time high, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 battle.”