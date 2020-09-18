Adelup: Substance abuse treatment centers can open for in-person classes

Substance abuse treatment centers will be able to open for in-person classes under the latest executive order issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The order, which takes effect at noon today, continues the prohibition of on-site operations for most businesses and public accommodations, but specifies substance abuse treatment facilities among the exceptions.

The new order comes as clients undergoing substance abuse treatment have made calls to open facilities for in-person classes.

"Drug treatment and counseling were always allowed to operate under the prior orders because they are and continue to be health care providers. That said, every provider is allowed to manage the risk of exposure responsibly, which is why most counseling is occurring virtually. The added language just provides greater clarity to the existing policy," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary. "Requests were made so we added clarity."

Treatment centers suspended on-site outpatient classes following Guam's return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 several weeks ago. In lieu of face-to-face treatment, operations continued remotely, with group sessions taking place on Zoom or other platforms.

However, that created concerns for some undergoing recovery, who state that in-person classes and the camaraderie they provide are needed for their rehabilitation.

"I feel ecstatic. I thought it was just a long shot ... I'm really at a loss for words right now," said Brandon Flaherty, a recovering addict and an organizer for a rally planned to take place today, which was intended to seek the opening of treatment facilities.

The protest is now suspended and organizers will be writing a letter of appreciation to the governor, Flaherty said.

Trudy Salas, 20, had issued an open letter to the government via YouTube, seeking the return of in-person classes. Salas had shared her experience going through a recent relapse.

"I’m glad she opened up classes again. It will hopefully reduce the overdoses ... We are glad our voices were heard and can resume classes in person," Salas said with regard to the recent order.

Flaherty and Salas are outpatient clients at Oasis Empowerment Center.

Ramona McManus, the executive director of Elim Pacific Ministries, the parent organization behind Oasis, said the organization will be reopening in-person classes in conjunction with tele-health.

"Oasis has been praying this in and we are so happy to see God's hand moving mountains," McManus said.

Treatment centers operated in-person group sessions during the less restrictive PCOR3 period but with limitations and precautions.

Residential or inpatient treatment services are contracted out to organizations such as Oasis, with assessments and referrals made by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

The Salvation Army's Lighthouse Recovery Center still performed face-to-face services with its residential clients through PCOR1. Lighthouse continued to perform outpatient treatment and intake of new residential clients remotely.

"While all of Guam is facing this pandemic together we as drug and alcohol treatment providers have been facing the drug pandemic of our own for years. We can’t stop providing treatment. It’s critical for those suffering from substance use disorders. They need us to keep open," said LRC Director Valerie Reyes.