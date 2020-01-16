On Wednesday night Adelup transmitted seven bills to the Legislature that are part of the administration’s Safer Guam Initiative.

The governor recently announced the initiative following last year's meetings with local residents who repeatedly raised concerns about public safety and the increasing number of crimes.

The bills would make parents criminally liable for failure to supervise their children, reduce the number of hours that alcoholic beverages can be sold in stores, stop plea agreements if victims weren’t given a chance to speak, and end parole for those who commit sex crimes and violent offenses, according to Adelup’s press release. Two other bills would authorize public-private partnerships to ensure 100% digital screening of all cargo entering Guam, and to automate traffic enforcement.

The bills, which don’t yet have numbers, include:

• Amends § (a) of § 80.70, Chapter 80, Title 9 of the Guam Code Annotated, relative to prohibiting parole for violent and sexual offenses.

• Adds § 10404.1 and amends § 10404 of Article 4, Chapter 10, Title 12, relative to authorizing Customs and Quarantine Agency to enter into a public-private partnership to screen all cargo entering Guam at its ports of entry. The contract would be funded by Use Tax Collections not to exceed 11%.

• Adds a new Article 5 to Chapter 4, Title 19 GCA and recodifies 18 GCA § 90113 as a new § 4502, establishing criminal liability for failure of a parent or legal guardian to exercise reasonable care, supervision, protection, and control over their minor child when such act or omission permits or encourages the minor child to commit a felony or misdemeanor crime. A violation of the provisions of § 4501 will be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 or a term of imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

• Amends § 3417 of Article 4, Chapter 3, Title 11 GCA. Off-sale licensees wouldn't be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages between midnight and 2 p.m. On Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays sales will be prohibited between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m.

• Amends § (b) of § 60.80, Chapter 60, Title 8 GCA, prohibiting plea deals without reasonable proof of victim notification.

• Adds a new § 77203.1 to article 2, Chapter 77, Division 2, Title 21 GCA, establishing the Civilian Volunteer Territorial Park Patrol Officer Reserve.

• Adds a new article 3A to Chapter 3 of Title 16 and a new Chapter 9.7 to Title 7 GCA, establishing an automated Traffic Enforcement Program on designated Guam highways.