Her own preference is to "put them all in one place," but the guidance states otherwise, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Tuesday, of plans to assist the island's homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We cannot involuntarily put them in those situations, it's voluntary. So instead of them being brought in for the resources, the advice is bring the resources out to them," Leon Guerrero said.

"Wherever they are, we're trying to set up tents – individual tents, maybe. Be able to have port-a-potty, shower, that kind of stuff, and monitor them that way."

The guidance is coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Governors Association, according to Leon Guerrero.

As Guam continues to battle COVID-19, there have been calls to assist the homeless population amid concerns that they are not receiving proper medical assistance, and fears that they may be spreading the disease.

On March 26, the governor stated her administration was seeking ways to temporarily shelter the homeless, but there has been little information since regarding that initiative.

Sen. James Moylan wrote to the governor calling for an update to the community. Melissa Savares, the mayor of Dededo and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, said mayors have not heard from the administration after an initial request for assistance on where they can guide the homeless for shelter.

On Tuesday, Leon Guerrero stated her office has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Homeless Coalition and Guam Homeland Security.

"A lot of (the homeless) don't want to be housed. So we need to also, in these challenging times, be very mindful of people's civil rights and civil liberties," Leon Guerrero said. "The advice is not to do herding of all these homeless people into one big situation, one big space."

The governor said her administration is working to identify where the homeless are concentrated and where to place tents and resources.