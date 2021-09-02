Adelup watching All RISE 'very closely'

With thousands upon thousands applying in one day and with calls to raise the funding cap on the All RISE program, Adelup is "watching the program very closely," according to governor's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The first day of the program was met with long lines at the Department of Revenue and Taxation in Barrigada, as vehicles of people wanting to file hard copy applications grew overnight and snaked along Route 16 by Wednesday morning. The scene had largely cleared by the afternoon.

Thousands more – the majority – applied online.

The program is on a first in, first out basis and payments are not guaranteed for everyone.

As stated on the DRT FAQ on All RISE, "once the $30,000,000 cap for the cash assistance program is reached, applications will no longer be accepted by DRT and payments will cease. DRT will advise once this cap is reached."

On Wednesday, as the scene at DRT was unfolding in the morning and as constituents levied their concerns, some lawmakers called on the governor to address the situation.

"Because of the cap on the total payouts and the first come, first served provisions, the mad rush to get applications in is resulting in total chaos in both the online and in-person application submissions," Sen. Tony Ada stated in a letter to the governor requesting that the cap be lifted. "Our people are frustrated, angry and disheartened. Please rectify this situation now."

Sen. Telo Taitague stated that she was inundated with messages and photos of the lines at DRT.

"Governor, I urge you to take immediate action so that our people, especially our most vulnerable citizens with medical issues, are not forced to wait in long lines and be at further risk of COVID-19," Taitague stated in her letter to the governor.

'The population in most need'

Sen. Sabina Perez also requested the removal of the $30 million cap and added that DRT's guidance had also created "previously unforeseen disadvantages" for certain people.

"Those who have either filed their returns after the date at which DRT has processed returns or filed their returns late because they don't make enough income to warrant filing a return, are inadvertently placed in a queue that isn't on a 'first received, first payout' basis," Perez wrote to the governor. "This is the population in most need. They are our manåmko', people with disabilities, and those who are working two jobs to try to put food on the table. These inequities are exacerbated due to the limited funding available for the All RISE program."

The governor responded to the letters by stating that while she stood firm on maintaining the $30 million cap, her discretion on the amount takes into account competing priorities for the whole community over the extended period that federal funds have been given to Guam.

Moylan: 'We are in a crisis'

The night before the program launched, lawmakers had overridden the governor's veto on Bill 75-36. This measure increases payouts and lifts the cap on the RISE Act, the law from which the governor's All RISE program is based.

All RISE and the RISE Act are separate, as the governor, and not the Legislature, has authority over the federal funds that feed payments for the program. There are also eligibility concerns for those federal funds that aren't addressed by the law or its amendments, according to the governor.

Sen. James Moylan stated in a release that although the governor has made it clear All RISE is her program with her rules, the Legislature's override sends a strong statement that both branches of government need to work together.

"Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, as you sat comfortably at home last night, hundreds of island residents started parking their vehicles at the Department of Revenue and Taxation as early as 7 p.m. They were afraid of your 'First Come-First Served' statement, and more fearful of the reality that after all the obstacles you have made them endure, that they may not receive their share of the program," Moylan said.

"We are in a crisis and residents need to take care of their families. They should not be placed in a situation that seems like a scene from the movie 'Hunger Games,' where only the strong and agile are left to survive. Where is the decency?" he said, before adding that no qualified resident applying within a reasonable timeline should be denied assistance, and asking the governor to lift the cap and change the rules for All RISE.