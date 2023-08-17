Guam now has 14 nationally licensed paramedics with the Guam Fire Department.

According to a news release, the paramedics are licensed under the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians as allied health professionals whose primary focus is providing advanced medical care for critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical system.

“Helping to save lives is one of a firefighter's fundamental duties, and being properly equipped for anything is crucial to preparation for disaster. As paramedics, our firefighters will now have the technical know-how to offer vital services to those in need thanks to their training and certification as paramedics at the national level,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the release.

“Paramedics perform interventions with the basic and advanced equipment typically found in an ambulance. The paramedic is a link from the scene to the health care system,” according to the release.

They have “complex knowledge and skills necessary for patient care and transportation” along with “comprehensive EMS response under medical oversight.”

The administration welcomed the licensed paramedics with a ceremony on Aug. 8 after they completed the EMS Paramedic Program in Tyler, Texas, and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam.

GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said the paramedic license is a step above the advanced EMT, which was previously the highest level of care provided by GFD.

“As the first lines of medical emergency response, our paramedics often are the ones who can make the biggest difference between life and death for a person in crisis,” Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said in the release. “Obtaining their licensure demonstrates both their proficiency in delivering medical care across our communities and their commitment to saving lives to the best of their ability.”