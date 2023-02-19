Adelup: ‘Whole of government mobilized' to aid public schools

Adelup announced a coordinated effort to address the island's public school system, particularly the state of its facilities, following a meeting led by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio earlier this month.

Tenorio, the then-acting governor, mobilized the island’s government leaders to address the maintenance challenges that the Guam Department of Education is facing, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

In the hopes of initializing what Adelup called a “whole of government” approach to fix Guam’s school facilities, Tenorio enlisted key players to resolve GDOE’s long-standing issues.

“Bringing (in) all our subject matter experts, mobilizing their resources and committing to long-term solutions is just the start,” said Tenorio in the release.

To tackle the various needs of the island’s schools as a collective, issues are divided up and everyone contributes to the brainstorming of solutions, he said.

“Our administration has already initiated an agreement with (the Guam Power Authority) to better support GDOE’s pressing electrical needs. And we hope to create similar solutions to provide for sustainable maintenance islandwide,” said Tenorio.

Help from other agencies

Many government departments were called to aid in the efforts to bring schools back up to code, including GDOE representatives, along with Francis Santos, former acting superintendent; John Benavente, GPA general manager; Linda Ibanez, Department of Public Works deputy director; Stephanie Flores, Guam State Clearinghouse director and the governor’s legal counsel.

Outside of the safe transportation of GDOE students, DPW's role in the effort will be to support the plans and initiatives of GDOE, wherever possible.

“DPW recently developed (and) cleared an existing rights of way access to Okkodo High School to assist in relieving traffic congestion in and off campus for parents dropping and picking up students for both the high school and the temporary middle school located on the same campus. DPW has scheduled this particular access for paving in the immediate future,” Ibanez told The Guam Daily Post.

DPW is in charge of construction, the roads and building inspections and Ibanez said that they are currently not aware of any GDOE code violations specific to DPW's mandates and purview.

“We will continue to work with GDOE and other agencies to ensure overall code and regulatory compliance is achieved,” she said.

Prioritizing procurement

According to the release, GDOE acting superintendent Judi Won Pat’s plan is “to maximize over $100 million in (American Rescue Plan) funds to prioritize fixing school facilities, but their biggest hurdle continues to be GovGuam’s procurement process.”

In an interview on Feb. 8, Won Pat told the Post the current procurement process requires 17 different steps that need to be followed just for the federal side alone. She also stated that there was a separate process just for the local procurement process.

“When people criticize us, they are quick to throw procurement under the bus, but when you see all of these things that we are requiring them to do, then sometimes we say, ‘You (have) got to be a little bit more patient.’ But I know we can’t,” said Won Pat.

The acting superintendent likened the situation faced by GDOE as “take your time, but hurry up.”

“We know that the procurement process is really critical to protect what the government owns, … the monies that have been spent that the taxpayers pay. And I understand that and I want to make sure that is done. But I think we can kind of shorten the time frame sometimes when we have the people trained to be able to do it. I think that is one of the things I want to help with (in) the procurement process,” she said.

Tenorio said that he is in support of GDOE with regard to their procurement challenges and the administration plans to assist with requests to the U.S. Department of Education to reprogram the ARP funds.

The goal is to prioritize repairs of the school facilities and maximize the dollars in the ARP fund, said Tenorio.

Simon Sanchez High School

During the meeting, government officials also discussed Simon Sanchez High School and the issues they have with reconstruction, which, according to the release, will require a legislative fix.

GDOE and the administration are currently drafting legislation to address the challenges regarding SSHS.

“I would like to thank … Tenorio and his team for assisting the Department of Education with the construction of Simon Sanchez High School,” said Won Pat. “I know that this is a project that they would like to see to completion. I also would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the acting governor and our community partners in their efforts to support the department in the repair and maintenance of all our GDOE facilities.”

According to the release, GDOE’s next step is to get its spending plan revised and approved by U.S. DOE.