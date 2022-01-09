Adequate Education Act 'lacks teeth'

In recent months, Guam Education Board members have repeatedly raised concern regarding possible lawsuits for failing to meeting the 180 instructional school days required by law.

GDOE has been urged to seek a waiver to the mandate, but even with a waiver from the Legislature, GDOE would remain in violation of Public Law 28-45, board members have said.

GEB member Maria Gutierrez previously noted that GDOE and the board were “lucky” no parent has decided to sue.

Looking at the bigger picture, it’s not just GDOE, but, the entire government that’s in violation of the Adequate Education Act, said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Public school students are behind academically by two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are not enough certified teachers to teach every classroom, and teachers have spoken out claiming that some students aren’t receiving instruction as a ripple effect of the teacher shortage.

“I would say that the Adequate Education Act holds the entire government of Guam potentially liable for a failure to provide an adequate public education,” he said. “The relief that is allowed under the act is injunctive, meaning that a court could order the government to do certain things needed to ensure that facilities are maintained and upgraded, that textbooks are provided for each student, that personnel be hired to meet the requirements of the law.”

The Every Child Is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act helped to define “adequate education.” As pointed out by the law’s author, former Sen. Bob Klitzkie, when he first introduced it more than 10 years ago, the Organic Act states it’s the government’s duty to provide students with “an adequate education.”

The law requires the government and its various agencies, to include financial offices, to ensure, among other things: 180 instructional school days; having qualified and certified teachers, counselors and administrators; sanitary and safe school and classroom environments; air-conditioned or well-ventilated classrooms; schools should have potable water, reliable electricity, clean restrooms and enough textbooks for students; and timely transportation for students to and from schools.

Legislative changes could help

Many of these issues continue but no parent has sued the government for failing to provide an adequate education.

“It’s not really that straightforward and never tested. But, I bet if it were tested and a court issued an injunction, it would force more resources to the department for a whole host of things (from facilities to textbooks to personnel),” Fernandez said. “We argued this when we were being cut during the federal tax breaks.”

“As a union, I can’t do it myself,” said Tim Fedenko, GFT president, in regard to taking action on the violations of the law.

“If a parent was to bring that forth then that would be up to the parent’s right in violation of that law,” Fedenko said. "But suing the government is a very hard process. The law has no teeth."

Fedenko thinks it may be beneficial to revisit and strengthen the law.

“Usually when you put funding behind a law, like if you don’t have certified teachers you lose money, that’d be one way to do it - legislatively,” Fedenko said.

Teacher shortage

Federal tax cuts and local budget cuts over the years were contributing factors to a shrinking annual budget, which then lends to an inability to hire more teachers and support staff needed at schools.

During a recent roundtable hearing, a teacher testified that some students at Southern High School were “herded” to the gym as these classes have no teacher.

GDOE has been plagued with a teacher shortage for decades. Prior to the pandemic, retired teachers were brought back to fill in the gaps. That changed with the pandemic, as retired teachers have been reluctant to risk catching the virus.

GDOE last reported approximately 70 vacant teacher positions, and about 30 teachers on leave for military deployment.

Fedenko stressed the root of the problem must also be addressed — teacher recruitment, retention and pay.

“Legislatively, they should increase the pay for the teachers so they can hire more teachers. Teachers don’t want teach on Guam because we are one of the lowest paid teachers in the nation,” Fedenko said.

“The law exists to set minimum requirements. We do our best to comply with the law and to request the resources we believe are necessary to help us to comply,” Fernandez said. "It’s a priority for us to have certified teachers in every classroom. Unfortunately, in our district, and in many others across the country, there is a shortage of certified teachers."