The rare Adidas Guam Originals returned to the shelves this summer, with a new and modern look. The previous design was released in the 1980s.

The sneaker, currently only available in men's sizes, is stylized in white leather with navy blue accents, including the three stripes of the Adidas logo. The shoe released in the '80s was suede on the outside and was available in more colors, including red and grey with yellow and/or black accents.

Adidas stated the shoe was "an '80s design released in Japan" and a classic shoe flexible for any style. It was a rare shoe that customers were able to find only in Japan, where it was manufactured.

The shoe is in stock and found exclusively in Adidas' Japanese, British and European (Belgium, Spain, France and Switzerland) stores online.