Adkins Foundation donates 20 wheelchairs

CONTRIBUTION: The James L. and Rosita S. Adkins Foundation donated 20 wheelchairs Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority in Tamuning. GMHA thanked the Adkins family for its contribution, which will be used by hospital patients. Photo courtesy of Guam Memorial Hospital Authority
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you