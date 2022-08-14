Individuals who applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayment waiver and were approved will not have to repay the overpayments as they are waived, according to a release from the Office of the Governor of Guam.

Some $1.1 million has been approved by the administration for PUA recipients with overpayment balances with the Guam Department of Labor.

According to a release, more than $7 million in PUA waivers have been approved. This only accounts for “less than half of all anticipated PUA waiver requests still being processed.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

PUA waivers, which were based on restrictive federal guidelines, were first announced during the summer of 2021. Approvals were then made on a limited basis, the release stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lobbied through the National Association of State Workforce Agencies for the relaxation of PUA waivers, and for guidelines to be less restrictive for Guam, the release stated. The governor sent a letter to Congress in January urging lawmakers to support legislative changes to the PUA program to allow for waiver applications for “all nonfraudulent pandemic-related unemployment compensation overpayments.”

“A technical change in the PUA system caused some recipients to receive overpayments, requiring them to repay these funds, which they received through no fault of their own. Although the federal government recognized this and allowed for waivers, we believed they needed to expand it so more people would qualify,” said Leon Guerrero. “I have directed the Guam Department of Labor to work judiciously and expediently in approving waivers.”

“At a time when our people experienced sudden job loss, the PUA Program became a reliable source of relief. Now that we are working toward economic recovery with many PUA recipients back to work or seeking employment, we continue working to ensure they face no further financial setbacks. Waiving overpayment requests for those who struggled during a time of crisis is the right thing to do,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

The release additionally stated, “since the malware attack on the PUA software about two months ago, GDOL has successfully processed payments for PUA recipients who have already made payments on their outstanding balances to GDOL. Moving forward, all payments will be issued via check and not through direct deposit. GDOL continues to review submitted waiver requests.”

For more information, residents may contact GDOL at 671-475-7500/1 or send an email to pua.waivers@dol.guam.gov.