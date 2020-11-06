Administration continues search for homeless shelter

The administration continues to look for additional emergency shelters for members of the island's homeless community.

Thus far, efforts to procure a facility in addition to Global Dorm in Maite have not been successful.

"Unfortunately, our search for another shelter continues," said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. "I am very disappointed that prospective properties are being presented at double or triple the price compared to published multiple listing service prices. This is cost-prohibitive and derails bringing additional facilities online during both a pandemic and rainy season."

The administration is looking for warehouses and multi-unit buildings for lease or purchase, according to a press release.

The total number of unsheltered individuals dropped between 2015 and 2020, going from 1,193 to 682. However, officials said the definition of homelessness has changed. Whereas the prior definition included individuals living in substandard housing, in recent years those individuals were no longer counted as unsheltered for the annual Point in Time count.

A previously acquired property in Hagåtña, initially intended to be used as a homeless shelter, was turned into government offices.

There are dozens of individuals sheltered at Global Dorm, a contract for which was secured a few months ago, in part, to ensure members of the island's homeless community had somewhere safe to stay during the pandemic.

Global Dorm is sheltering 91 individuals. There are 40 minors at the shelter: 17 age 0-2; 12 age 3-5; six age 6-10; three age 11-13; and two age 14-17.

Earlier this month, nine residents tested positive for COVID-19. All nine residents have since been cleared by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and have transitioned from the government of Guam designated isolation facility back to Global Dorm. There have been no additional COVID-19 cases as a result of strict enforcement of health and safety protocols, including mandatory use of face masks, social distancing and limited travel from the facility, with the exception of leaving for medical appointments and securing essential items such as food and medicine.

The governor last week signed an executive order that created a homelessness office under the executive branch, according to the executive order.

Property owners can contact Program Director Rob San Agustin, of the lieutenant governor's office, at rob.sanagustin@guam.gov. Interested property owners can also inquire with the procuring authority, the General Services Agency.