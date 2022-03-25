Administration: First 1,000 households to get $300 aid soon

The first payments of $300 gas vouchers under the expanded Prugråman Salåppe' are anticipated to be made by the end of the month, "hopefully" to about 1,000 households, according to Department of Administration Deputy Director Bernadine Gines.

DOA has received more than 12,965 applications for the program, both online and as hard copy drop-offs, Gines said during Thursday's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs.

The last day for applications to be submitted is April 15.

Online application can be done through the DOA website, while hard copies are also available at the DOA office and have been provided to mayors' offices, according to Gines.

In general, applicants must have resided on Guam for at least six months at the time of submitting the application and they must also meet income limitations that depend on household size.

The aid is funded by Guam's allocation of American Rescue Plan funding, and was authorized by the governor to help residents pay increasing gas prices.

Assistance for homeowners

Officials are looking to roll out a second cycle of the Homeowners Assistance Fund Program, with the application period anticipated to be open from April 11 to April 22.

"This is another opportunity for homeowners who were not able to apply, that they can apply again starting April 11, or for homeowners who didn't experience a financial hardship from COVID but now they have, since we closed applications in February," program director Audrey Topasna said during the council meeting.

HAF is a federally funded program intended to help homeowners pay mortgage and housing obligations, utilities, and property taxes, and prevent loss of services and displacement. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $15,000 in financial relief through the program.

About $11.5 million in funding was allotted for direct services to Guam residents under the HAF program, and the funding is authorized until April 2025.

During the council meeting, there was some discussion about a mechanism to get additional resources from the federal government and provide support beyond the $15,000 limit.

"To make that request, we will have to provide supporting data to show the need to have that increase to $15,000 plus," Topasna said. "We have experienced a handful of homeowners where they've exceeded the $15,000, where their mortgage payments were actually $20,000, $30,000."

Topasna said they've identified three applicants so far with mortgage payments above the $15,000 limit.

"We will continue to track that and if there is a growing need for it, where Guam would have to submit to the U.S. Treasury to reconsider increasing the $15,000," she said.

Water assistance program

Topasna also said that DOA will be launching the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program the same time as the second HAF cycle, from April 11 through April 22.

The LIHWAP is intended to assist families with water and wastewater bills, regardless of whether they are homeowners or renters.

"This will provide eligible households up to $1,000 for past-due water services, or those in jeopardy of being disconnected," Topasna said, adding that up to 200 households can be assisted with the grant funding received for the program.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has committed more than $12.2 million for assistance, according to Gines. The program will end Sept. 30.

"We'd like to encourage those who are still needing the assistance as a first-time applicant or those needing continuances, to please get with our office and apply as soon as possible," Gines said.